SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Panel w/ Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe & Alfred Molina

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Sony releases Spider-Man: No Way Home panel with all our favorite villains from the past with Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Williams Dafoe. With only a week left until the release of Sony and Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the promotional machine is kicking into overdrive. While we haven’t...

heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ IMAX Banner Is Breathtaking

The latest IMAX banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave your jaw on the floor. It’s no secret that many look down upon the official posters that have been released for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy. The posters are fine but they do leave something to be desired, especially when compared to the spell-binding posters the Sam Raimi trilogy or Andrew Garfield duology. Luckily, IMAX has brought the goods for their latest banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Many Agree With Wesley Snipes Approving Mahershala Ali As The New ‘Blade’

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, one major project that many fans are anticipating is the revamped movie introduction of Blade The Vampire-Slayer. The role of half-human, half-vampire vigilante was originally made famous by Wesley Snipes in the trilogy film series by New Line Cinema, and he’s since been made synonymous with a live-action depiction of the character. Although he’s already confirmed to not be involved in the Blade reboot, it appears Snipes has nothing but positive thoughts when it comes to Mahershala Ali filling the role.
MOVIES

