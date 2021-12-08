Monie Addresses Tuff’s Distance, Intimacy Issues On “Marriage Boot Camp”

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”…. Fortunately for you guys, we are THE PLUG so we have an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure! This week, in the clip below, Amber and Siir Brock call out N.O.R.E. and Neri for doing the least work at camp. In the clip, Neri describes how N.O.R.E, proposed but complains he never actually got down on one knee. After her husband jokes that she took too long to figure out what was going on, Neri responds that he could have used the time to get down on one knee — only to have them both ultimately laugh off the issue. As a result, Amber questions why the couple is there since they don’t seem to really have problems in their marriage. Siir Brock takes things a step further saying that he feels N.O.R.E. and Neri have done the least work on their relationship, pointing out that Monie Love gets super vulnerable in sessions. He then asks N.O.R.E. to be honest about whether he’s ever told Neri to “Shut the f*** up”… WHOA.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO