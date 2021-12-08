ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monie Addresses Tuff’s Distance, Intimacy Issues On “Marriage Boot Camp”

Happy Hump Day! Will the couples on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” be able to conquer their problems and come together?. It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” We’ve got an...

Have N.O.R.E and Neri Been Holding Back On “Marriage Boot Camp”?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”…. Fortunately for you guys, we are THE PLUG so we have an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure! This week, in the clip below, Amber and Siir Brock call out N.O.R.E. and Neri for doing the least work at camp. In the clip, Neri describes how N.O.R.E, proposed but complains he never actually got down on one knee. After her husband jokes that she took too long to figure out what was going on, Neri responds that he could have used the time to get down on one knee — only to have them both ultimately laugh off the issue. As a result, Amber questions why the couple is there since they don’t seem to really have problems in their marriage. Siir Brock takes things a step further saying that he feels N.O.R.E. and Neri have done the least work on their relationship, pointing out that Monie Love gets super vulnerable in sessions. He then asks N.O.R.E. to be honest about whether he’s ever told Neri to “Shut the f*** up”… WHOA.
Singer Miguel Is Reportedly Rekindling Romance With Wife Nazanin Mandi

Singer Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi are reportedly giving love and marriage another try after calling their union quits back in August. Sources aka spies who reached out to celebrity news account Deuxmoi, saying they spotted the two enjoying a romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District. The source told Deuxmoi, “Miguel at Bavel. Sharing the same side of the booth with his “on-again” wife. Not gonna lie, was disappointed to see he was a booth sharer.”
Chlöe Talks Deleted Lollipop Vid And Finding Herself ‘Under A Microscope’

Since making her debut this year, Chlöe has blossomed into a solo star and sex symbol. While the singer makes no apologies for the bootylicious visuals that accompany her “Have Mercy” harmonies, People reports that she’s putting the “grown” in “grown and sexy” these days. In an appearance this week on Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ Tha God, Chlöe discussed dealing with controversy in the public eye and prioritizing her mental health.
