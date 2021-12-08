ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy hates to use young players

By Carlos Nazario
Cover picture for the articleOne of the criticisms of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is his handling of young players. We saw how bad he was developing Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields. Now, he’s doing it with Teven Jenkins. Just another reason he needs to go as soon as possible. The...

Bears' Matt Nagy: No Plan for Teven Jenkins to Start, Yet

Bears impressed by Jenkins in practice, no plan to start yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to 4-7 with a Thanksgiving win against the Lions. While the production crew at Sunday Night Football may have gotten fans’ hopes up by saying they’re “in the hunt” for the playoffs, the fact of the matter is they’re sitting at 14th place in the conference, ahead of only the Seahawks and Lions. The playoffs are a distant dream this season, but with a solid core of young players the future is still bright. Developing those players is still paramount.
NFC Notes: Matt Nagy, Bears, Packers

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy addressed the reports of him being fired, as well as the quarterback situation. “There was a report that George made the decision to start Justin (Fields),” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “That couldn’t be, you know, there’s been some false stuff out there, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the schedule, it had post-practice meetings, which was an error. It was not supposed to be on the schedule. So just so you guys understand the big picture, before I talked to the team I made it — in a joking way — let ‘em know, ‘Hey, you guys know today’s a Friday practice, there’s no post-practice meetings on a Friday, and also don’t forget to pack your travel bags.’ Then I talked to the team. So the abrupt meeting that was canceled because I’m getting fired is to a point of, you can’t make that up. It’s almost comical. You can’t make that up. … Now, is this going to stop? No. It’s probably going to continue, there’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand as players, and coaches, and everyone in this building, what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK.”
