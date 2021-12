At one time it was nearly impossible to imagine the world in the year 2000. With that landmark more than 20 years in our past, Mexico City-based furniture brand Atra is looking towards the next in Earth Year 2100. A point in time that’s not that far in the future, when our way of living will have evolved further. Atra imagines that we will no longer need to work to survive, thanks to technological advances that have taken over our current mundane tasks. This event will free us up to be focused entirely on the advancement and growth of the human race. Atra’s founder and creative director, Alexander Diaz Andersson, brought the vision of this future home to life for Design Miami/ 2021.

