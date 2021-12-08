ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

3Space Art Announces the Launch of Its Innovative NFT Platform

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 7th December 2021]. 3Space Art is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking NFT platform that facilitates widespread use of digital art in the real world by placing it in physical spaces. It gives artists and collectors the opportunity to showcase their collections not...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Mercury Partners With Impossible Brief To Bring Award-Winning NFT Artwork To Its NFT Platforms

Mercury, a leading provider of white-label NFT platform solutions for brands and enterprises, announced that it has partnered with Impossible Brief, the London-based multi-disciplinary design and production studio. This long-term partnership enables Mercury to offer its partners best-in-class innovation and design to meet the demands of the emerging and rapidly-expanding digital collectible space.
VISUAL ART
martechseries.com

Spores Network Announces Its Expanded NFT Ecosystem Solution

Spores Network, the leading Asia-influenced NFT marketplace, has updated its platform to reflect an entirely new NFT ecosystem that is powered through a curated marketplace – art, gaming, and entertainment – combined with a GameFi launchpad and enhanced through a proprietary games publishing platform activating IDO, IGO, and INO opportunities. Spores now enables artists, content creators, and brands to activate the Metaverse (Web3) by bridging digital and physical experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Blu Ocean Innovations Launches Its Brand Amplification Service.

Blu Ocean Innovations has released its latest blue-ocean strategy, aimed primarily at people looking to improve their brand’s online reputation. Today, Nathan Pay, Chief Marketing Officer at Blu Ocean Innovations, would like to introduce the company’s Brand Amplification division ‘Blu Ocean Global Media.’. Blu Ocean Innovations has recently released an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Art Works#Art Space#Art Announces#Lsb Press Release#The Art Pool#Nft Marketplace
aithority.com

FEATURED, An NFT Platform Powered By Binance Smart Chain, Launching “THE SHOW FanBox NFT Collection” With KStarLive

FEATURED, an NFT platform powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has announced a new collaboration with KStarLive, a Hallyu media startup with 9.3 million subscribers around the world for the global K-Pop fans, to drop “THE SHOW FanBox NFT Collection” on November 23rd, 2021. This is the first NFT drop of K-Pop performance NFTs on FEATURED.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Excerp Raises $5 Million to Launch Its Online Media Platform

A new media platform, Excerp has raised one of the largest friends and family rounds in Europe, led by Hedge Fund Manager Edward Eisler. London-based Excerp is building a new platform to shake up the world of online written content. Online media platforms have created thriving ecosystems for content creators and have transformed how content is consumed. However, most successful media platforms focus on video and visual content, while online written content, such as blogs, has been left behind. Excerp’s platform will offer an intuitive, organised and engaging home for online written content, helping creators to grow and monetise their audiences.
BUSINESS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Dalmore Launches Its First NFT With Direct-To-Consumer NFT Platform BlockBar

The Dalmore Highland Single Malt brand recently partnered with BlockBar, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for luxury wine and spirits, to offer a limited edition liquor NFT with a set of The Dalmore Decades No. 4 Collection. This will be the only set within the Dalmore Decades selection that will...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Singapore
industryglobalnews24.com

3Space Art Moves into NFT Digital Art, a Revolutionary Step Ahead in the Field of Blockchain Application

Art collection has long been a hobby, and a passion, amongst numerous individuals across the globe. Art collection refers to the accumulation of art works by either an individual or an institution for public display or private viewing. Art collection was mostly done by the royalty and the aristocracy, and many of the art works in public institutions were acquired by government bodies during the transition of power from a monarchy or dictatorship to democracy. Art collection has existed since the earliest of civilizations, predominantly in Egypt, Babylonia, India and China. Interestingly, there was an insatiable hunger for both Greek and Roman art, and counterfeits and second copies of various artefacts were created to meet the growth in demand, especially amongst the royalty. Art collection was seen as a symbol of wealth, and many of the paintings belonging to legendary artists such as Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh and Leonardo da Vince, amongst others, are sold for millions of dollars.
VISUAL ART
uploadvr.com

HTC Launches Vive Arts NFT Store

HTC Vive is getting into VR NFTs. But don’t pick up the pitchforks yet; maybe the idea of a VR NFTs works? Maybe?. A blog post today announced the launch of the Vive Arts NFT store. It’s essentially a browser-based sales gallery – the platform will reportedly offer a chance for artists to sell art made in VR and AR as well as other digital works.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid NFT Auction Platforms

Curios Inc. has announced the launch of its hybrid NFT auction platform, which prioritizes scalability and promises to allow creators and business owners to instantly launch their own NFT marketplace. This one-of-a-kind auction platform uniquely combines smart contracts and off-chain bidding technologies to offer users an automated and secure auction...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Airdrop.com Set to Launch Its Token Platform in December

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Zug, Switzerland, 1 December 2021 – Airdrop.com today announced that it is set to launch its platform for digital token distribution, also known as ‘airdrops,’ before the end of the year. Currently, more than 100 individuals per hour are signing up on the Airdrop.com waiting list, in anticipation of access to the new token distribution platform. The Airdrop.com team anticipates more than 100,000 sign-ups by the time the platform launches in late December 2021, particularly with the recent surge in activity on Polygon and MetaMask by airdrop token hunters.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Mnemonic raises $4 million to launch B2B API platform focused on NFT's

Mnemonic has emerged from a six-month incubation period to announce the upcoming launch of its nonfungible token (NFT) analytics platform designed to facilitate API and cross-chain aggregation functionalities, which enable developers to build NFT-centric applications. Above this foundational layer, the platform also intends to provide on-chain quantitate data insights into...
BUSINESS
racer.com

Kuruma NFT and RACER launch magazine cover art collection

Hot on the heels of announcing the industry’s first “autoverse,” where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in a dedicated online setting, Kuruma NFT Inc. announced today that it is joining forces with RACER magazine. In addition to playing a role as one of Kuruma’s launch partners, RACER will be offering artwork from many of its most memorable covers as NFTs.
CARS
thepaypers.com

Ingenico launches PPaaS, its Payments Platform as a Service offer

Ingenico, a France-based payments company and a Worldline brand, has rolled out PPaaS to enable merchants to create commerce and payment options for their customers. Built on a new cloud-based technology stack, PPaaS is a component in the evolution of the Point of Sale (POS) into an ecosystem enabler. PPaaS is a suite of payment and commerce services that combines proprietary solutions for managing terminals with third-party applications and alternative payment methods such as Alipay.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Blockchain.com to Launch Its Own NFT Marketplace

Cryptocurrency financial services company Blockchain.com announced that it will be inaugurating its native non-fungible token (NFT) platform. According to the announcement, the Blockchain.com platform will be managed and run by OpenSea, which is a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. While the platform is only in its beta stage currently, the company has generated a waitlist for enthusiastic users to register themselves up for the same. With the crypto world gradually shifting towards NFT markets, Blockchain.com has become the latest crypto firm to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The NFT marketplace will allow users to view and buy non-fungible tokens from the platform’s wallet.
CELEBRITIES
NEWSBTC

StackOS Announces Innovative Node NFT Program With High Rewards

StackOS, the decentralized cloud computing protocol, recently announced its visionary node program which is truly unlike any other. The unstoppable cross-chain cloud computing protocol that allows users to deploy full-stack applications, decentralized apps (dApps), blockchain privatenets, and mainnet nodes, found a way to combine two of the hottest crypto topics: NFTs and DeCloud.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy