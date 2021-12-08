3Space Art Announces the Launch of Its Innovative NFT Platform

Art collection has long been a hobby, and a passion, amongst numerous individuals across the globe. Art collection refers to the accumulation of art works by either an individual or an institution for public display or private viewing. Art collection was mostly done by the royalty and the aristocracy, and many of the art works in public institutions were acquired by government bodies during the transition of power from a monarchy or dictatorship to democracy. Art collection has existed since the earliest of civilizations, predominantly in Egypt, Babylonia, India and China. Interestingly, there was an insatiable hunger for both Greek and Roman art, and counterfeits and second copies of various artefacts were created to meet the growth in demand, especially amongst the royalty. Art collection was seen as a symbol of wealth, and many of the paintings belonging to legendary artists such as Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh and Leonardo da Vince, amongst others, are sold for millions of dollars.

