With Kentucky moving into postseason mode, a couple of Wildcats are choosing to move on and find a change of scenery. QB Nik Scalzo announced that even after 3 years at Kentucky, he is entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. He thanked his teammates and coaches and even added a hashtag “Cats by 90.” This is the second time this year that Scalzo has put his name in the transfer portal. But he pulled it out in January.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO