Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show is set in a community college in the US and follows a motley crew of...

www.independent.co.uk

Outside Online

Forces of Good: Hiking 48,000 Miles to Create Community

Lo Phong La Kiatoukaysy, a.k.a. Lil’ Buddha, started thru-hiking America’s trails after 9/11 in hopes of creating the same powerful human connections with backpackers that he’d made with New Yorkers in the wake of that tragic day. In many ways, his whole life has been an ongoing journey. His parents fled the violence of the Vietnam War while his mother was pregnant with him, eventually immigrating to the United States and settling in Kansas. When he was a boy, his family took regular trips to the mountains of the West, where Kiatoukaysy fell in love with the outdoors. As a young adult, he was working near the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. Soon after, he left the city with a vision of building community among thru-hikers on America’s great trails. Almost 20 years later, he’s still at it.
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Girl Named Tom Has a Really Solid Backup Plan If They Don't Win The Voice

When Girl Named Tom heads into the semifinals tonight on The Voice, they are one of the frontrunners of the season and almost a sure bet to make it into the finale, but the interesting thing about the group from Ohio— Caleb Liechty, 26, Joshua Liechty (long hair), 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20—is that they were originally headed to medical school.
TV SHOWS
MONTCO.Today

Act II Playhouse Opens With Holiday Comedy “Really Good Tidings” Nov 30. Through Dec. 30

Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA announces its return to a Mainstage Season with “Really Good Tidings,” a hilarious, holiday-inspired new variety show. “We are thrilled to be back in front of live audiences with a new show,” said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director. “We opened to smaller houses earlier this fall with very successful evenings of live music and stand-up comedy, and we’re ready to welcome patrons to full productions.”
AMBLER, PA
greensboro.com

Television Q&A: Is 'Bosch' really done for good?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I just completed streaming the series “Bosch.” Even though the seventh season was labeled as the final season, it sure ended as if setting up a sequel. What are the future plans?. Answer: The detective drawn from the novels of Michael Connelly...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Big Door Prize Has The Good Taste To Cast Chris O'Dowd As A Comedy Lead

Apple TV+ has cast the lead for its next comedy series, and it's none other than the great Chris O'Dowd. O'Dowd, who can be seen in everything from "The It Crowd" to "Bridesmaids" to the Emmy-nominated "State of the Union," will be taking the lead role in a new series called "The Big Door Prize," Variety reports.
TV SERIES
giantbomb.com

The Community Spotlight 2021.12.11

There's only one Sting that matters 'round here. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight. I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host as we look back at the best community-created endeavors from the previous week. But, before we do that, we have a considerable amount of housekeeping worth addressing.
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
news4sanantonio.com

Twitter hashtag calls white people 'mayo monkeys,' group chat talks of 'white genocide'

WASHINGTON (TND) — A conversation trending around the hashtag “#mayomonkeysgottago” caught steam on Twitter Monday night. Disturbing statements made throughout the conversation include one person blatantly calling for a "white genocide" and wishing “for the total erasure of the white race.”. “I am for the white genocide, I am for...
INTERNET
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Grimes Says She Has No Interest In Being Famous Anymore

Grimes is over being a celebrity. Canadian native Claire Elise Boucher, 33, took to Twitter to air out her qualms about being famous. She wrote, “I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore. My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”
CELEBRITIES

