Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kidnapping 3-Year-Old In Detroit

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.

Allegedly Shawn Shorts, 27, physically assaulted his girlfriend at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. This happened in the 9100 block of Minock.

Shorts then fled with the 3-year-old in a gold Ford Explorer.

The child was recovered within a few hours.

Shorts was then taken into custody by Detroit Police.

No other details have been released.

