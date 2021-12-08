"Be Nice" hosting My Ascension documentary and live panel discussion about mental health

For every death by suicide there are 25 attempts, according to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan . Christy Buck and her team are hoping to spread awareness and talk more openly about mental health and suicide prevention.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Mental Health Foundation and their "Be Nice" campaign is hosting Emma Benoit and her documentary of survival and determination called My Ascension . Emma is a survivor of suicide and is turning her tragic event into something positive to help others.

For more information about the My Ascension Documentary and Live Panel Discussion click here.

