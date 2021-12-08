ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK and Canada join diplomatic boycott of China Winter Olympics

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK and Canada have become the latest nations to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, due to be held in February 2022. On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no ministers will attend due to alleged human rights abuses in China, which Beijing strongly...

AOL Corp

Russia is supposedly banned from the Olympics. Putin says he's going anyway

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he will attend the upcoming Beijing Olympics — despite his country technically being barred from the Games. Russia is one year into a two-year ban on official competition in the Olympics and major world championships. The ban, which is punishment for a comprehensive state-sponsored doping scheme, allows clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "neutral athletes." Many anti-doping advocates have criticized it as a "watered-down" "farce."
The Independent

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
The Independent

Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game. Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34. So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start...
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
AFP

88,000 Hong Kongers apply for new British resettlement visa

Nearly 90,000 Hong Kongers have applied for resettlement in Britain under a new visa scheme offering a pathway to citizenship, London said Tuesday as it issued a report condemning China's crackdown on dissent in the former colony. China has condemned Britain's resettlement offer and announced it would no longer recognise BN(O) passports as a legitimate document.
AFP

Australia warned bid for nuclear subs carries 'enormous' risks

Australia's bid to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades in the "most complex" project the country has ever embarked on, a study released Monday warned. The report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- an influential Canberra-based think tank -- said ownership of the high-tech subs built with US or British know-how would offer a major advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere. But it will also be a fiendishly difficult task requiring a step-change in Australia's military and industrial capabilities. It is "probably the largest and most complex endeavour Australia has embarked upon. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous," the think tank warned.
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
