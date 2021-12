It’s been a few months since SnowRunner brought us Season 5 with new maps and vehicles for players to truck through the mud and snow with. A new season showed up today, and we can finally jump into season 6: Haul & Hustle. The season can be purchased by itself for $6.99, but if you’ve already purchased the season 2 pass, it’ll already be in your library. Much like previous seasons, season 6 has two new maps and two new vehicles. These maps, of course, have new tasks and contracts to complete, which can contribute a lot of additional hours on top of SnowRunner‘s increasingly massive amount of content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO