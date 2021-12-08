ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BUCHAREST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Romanian OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX) could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI), and several other gas producers have spent over a decade and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania's estimated 200 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea, only to be stymied three years ago by a sudden extra tax on offshore gas projects.

A newly elected government had said parliament would amend the tax this year, but it collapsed, delaying any changes. A new coalition government has committed to making the changes but parliament may not be able to deliver before a winter recess.

"The Black Sea gas is strategic for Romania and we have seen commitment from authorities who have stated the law is to be amended by year-end," OMV Petrom Chief Executive Christina Verchere said, adding that without its Neptun Deep offshore project Romania could have to import 50% of its gas by 2030.

"Any delays in amending the offshore law put pressure on the project, threaten Romania's energy security and lead to high gas imports. If there are no changes in the law by year-end, this will delay final investment decision into 2023," she said.

OMV Petrom owned Neptun Deep with Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), which is selling its stake to Romgaz (SNG.BX) in a deal the Romanian state-owned firm expects to finalise in the first quarter.

Verchere said OMV Petrom expected to invest up to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in developing Neptun Deep, adding a total estimated recoverable resource of about 50 billion cubic metres net to the company.

"One thing will not change: the Black Sea gas remains an unique opportunity for Romania," she said.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

How Poland blew its chance to get billions in EU recovery cash

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The EU's Justice Commissioner received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking billions of euros in economic aid. In a carefully staged media appearance,...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omv#Water Gas#Petrom#The Black Sea#Parliament#Neptun Deep#Exxon Mobil#Romgaz#Romanian
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
Axios

Controversial North Sea oil project on hold

Siccar Point Energy said it's hitting pause on plans for an offshore oil project in the U.K., a move that comes after 30% partner Shell pulled out of the effort. Why it matters: The Cambo project has faced activist opposition and saw intense scrutiny when the U.K. hosted the COP26 climate conference last month in Glasgow, Scotland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims.Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast.Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

OMV Petrom unveils Romania's largest private investment plan

The company also says it hopes to spend 40% of operating cash flow on dividends between 2022 and 2030. Austro-Romanian oil and gas supplier OMV Petrom announced on December 7 it would be investing some €11bn ($12.4bn) in its business between now and 2030, hailing it as the largest private investment plan in Romania's energy sector. The three main goals of the strategy are reducing the company's carbon footprint, growing its regional natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Raise tax on gas to reflect cost of climate change, ministers told

Gas for boilers should face higher taxes to meet net zero pledges, the Government's climate advisers have said. The Government is effectively subsidising the cost of fossil fuel heating and should make it more expensive to reflect the costs of climate change, the Climate Change Committee said. A key clause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
Reuters

Iraq's KRG says will fight Genel Energy compensation claim

CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Sunday that it would vigorously defend itself against any claim for compensation from Genel Energy (GENL.L) over the government's termination in August of gas production sharing contracts (PSC). Genel, whose production is focused on the Iraqi Kurdistan region,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Activist group targets Exxon with shareholder climate resolution

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Climate activist group Follow This targeted Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) with a shareholder resolution urging it to deepen its carbon emissions reduction targets, ramping up pressure on the oil and gas company over its energy transition strategy. The shareholder resolution ahead of the 2022 annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New Caledonia rejects independence in final vote amid boycott

CANBERRA/PARIS (Reuters) -The French territory of New Caledonia voted against independence in a referendum on Sunday, provisional results showed, amid a big drop in turnout due to a boycott of the vote by the independence movement. The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favour independence, had called for non-participation in the...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Johnson Says Climate Deal 'Death Knell for Coal Power'

WASHINGTON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised an agreement by nearly 200 countries to boost efforts to combat climate change, while expressing disappointment the result of a U.N. climate conference was not stronger. "We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum. "Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," Macron said in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy