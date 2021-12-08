42-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle accident in Ionia County (Ionia County, MI)
On early Tuesday morning, a 42-year-old man lost his life after smashing their vehicle into a tree in Orleans Township.
As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 3 a.m. on Canfield Road north of Wheeler Road.
December 8, 2021
