Ionia County, MI

42-year-old man dead after a single-vehicle accident in Ionia County (Ionia County, MI)

 4 days ago

On early Tuesday morning, a 42-year-old man lost his life after smashing their vehicle into a tree in Orleans Township.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 3 a.m. on Canfield Road north of Wheeler Road.

December 8, 2021

