Watch Morgan CX-T Kick Up Mud While Sliding Off-Road

When we heard that Ford would be reviving the Bronco, literally nobody thought this was a bad idea. When we later heard that there would be a Ford Bronco Raptor, we almost wet ourselves with excitement. More power, a short wheelbase, and modernized classic styling? Plus a desert-running suspension? Count us in. The trouble with following the development of new vehicles, however, is that our patience is tested and we're overeager to lap up any info we can find. Luckily, there have been some great spy shots lately, and we got to hear the Bronco Raptor for the first time last month. Now, a new video from The Bronco Nation on YouTube gives us an exclusive look at the new model tackling the trails.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO