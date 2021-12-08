ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Morgan CX-T Kick Up Mud While Sliding Off-Road

By Chris Bruce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Morgan Plus Four CX-T seems like one of the most fun cars you could own. It's just a shame the British brand is only making eight of them and selling them each for £170,000. This video provides a taste of what it's like to drive this limited-edition...

CarBuzz.com

Watch The New Ford Bronco Raptor In Off-Road Action

When we heard that Ford would be reviving the Bronco, literally nobody thought this was a bad idea. When we later heard that there would be a Ford Bronco Raptor, we almost wet ourselves with excitement. More power, a short wheelbase, and modernized classic styling? Plus a desert-running suspension? Count us in. The trouble with following the development of new vehicles, however, is that our patience is tested and we're overeager to lap up any info we can find. Luckily, there have been some great spy shots lately, and we got to hear the Bronco Raptor for the first time last month. Now, a new video from The Bronco Nation on YouTube gives us an exclusive look at the new model tackling the trails.
CARS
Motor1.com

Morgan Plus 8 GTR Breaks Cover As Company's Most Powerful Car Ever

Following a design sketch released in February as a teaser, Morgan is fully revealing the Plus 8 GTR. The first unit out of a total of just nine cars has been completed and is finished in a lovely Yas Marina Blue shade. It's not the only BMW cue as the retro-styled sports car is equipped with Bavaria's N62 engine, a naturally aspirated V8 the German luxury brand dropped from its lineup many years ago.
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Triumph Unveils a New Line of Lighter, More Powerful Tiger Motorcycles

For 2022, Triumph has thrown its hat firmly in the maxi-adventure-touring ring with its announcement of an all-new Tiger 1200 range. Ready to take on class stalwarts BMW, KTM and Ducati, Triumph has revamped its aging Tiger family to be lighter, faster and have more teeth when it comes to tech than ever before. The lineup will be five bikes strong and include the street-biased GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, as well as the off-road Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The three GT variants will be running a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the Rally Pro and...
CARS
Road & Track

Watch the Bronco Raptor Get Thrown Around on Muddy Off-Road Trails

The Ford Bronco has already proved itself as one of the hottest enthusiast vehicles on the market, though next year's debut of the range-topping Raptor model should only crank up the excitement. Bred from the same Baja-bashing genes as the F-150 of the same name, the Bronco Raptor promises to bring even more sweat to the brow of the Jeep faithful. Thanks to the team over at Bronco Nation, we now have a chance to see this upgraded 4x4 take on some trails at an off-road park.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Road#Sports Car#Morgan Cx#British#Exe
Road & Track

Watch This New Bronco Go Up to Its Windows in Mud Then Fly Through The Air

With all the talk of new Ford Broncos getting hit with massive dealer markups and being bought just to get flipped, you'd think every 2021 Bronco on the planet is being stashed in a climate-controlled garage so their owners don't lose any value. But there's at least one Bronco owner out there using their truck as intended.
TRAVEL
Motor1.com

2023 BMW XM Rendering Imagines The Production-Ready Hybrid SUV

We're usually disappointed when a concept makes the transition to the production model, but in the case of the BMW XM, we have a feeling we'll like the road-going vehicle more than the showcar. A bit less striking than the Concept XM unveiled last month, the unofficial rendering from Kolesa imagines what buyers will be able to find from late 2022 at their local BMW dealers.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Land Cruiser, Hilux Drag Race Uphill For Off-Road Supremacy

The 4x4 siblings also race downhill, through forests, and over rough terrain. Here's a rather unlikely showdown. Drag races typically don't take place uphill, but when the competitors are a pair of legendary Toyota off-road titans, things make a bit more sense. That's exactly what we have here in this showdown between the Hilux pickup, and the Land Cruiser SUV.
CARS
Motor1.com

Honda e:N SUV Concept Shows Ultra-Edgy Design In Walkaround Video

Even though the e:N SUV concept was unveiled about two months ago, we still can't wrap our heads around the idea it's a Honda. The edgy vehicle recently made an appearance at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, looking like no other Honda before it. We are keeping in mind it's a concept car that will go through changes on its way to the assembly line, but even so, it is a whole new look compared to what the company is selling these days.
CARS
Cars
Motor1.com

Tuned Ford F-150 Challenges Ram TRX In A Super Truck Drag Race

Without the upcoming Ford Raptor R, the closest thing to a Ram TRX rival within the Blue Oval lineup is the 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake. Alternatively, Hennessey Performance offers a similar tune for the full-size Ford truck called the Venom 775 F-150. It's just as powerful and the automaker wants to prove that it can hold up its own against the might Ram TRX. To do that, Hennessey orchestrated a drag race between the two – a supercharged F-150 versus a bone-stock Ram TRX on the American tuner's usual Pennzoil proving ground.
CARS
Motor1.com

VW T7 Multivan Getting Aftermarket Mods For Off-Road Adventures

The off-road specialists at the German company Delta4x4 take the new Volkswagen T7 Multivan and transform it into a van that's ready to take occupants on a rugged adventure. The rig only exists in renderings right now, but the business intends to make these parts available in the second half of 2022.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Fox-Body Ford Mustang With 700 HP Launches Like A Rocket

At this point in its history, the third-gen Ford Mustang (or Fox body as fans call it) is less of a car and more of a platform. There is massive aftermarket support that lets an owner build the vehicle into a drag racer, track car, cruiser, or anything else a person might want. As a perfect example, check out this '85 notchback.
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Ford Bronco Owner Destroy 4WD System By Diving Into Mud Pit

The old-school world of CB chatter is full of 10- codes. You probably know 10-4 (yes / agree) and possibly 10-10 (taking a break / signing off) but there's an entire list of codes that mean a variety of things. What does that have to do with this video of a Ford Bronco getting thrashed in a mud pit? 10-33 is the code for an emergency, usually involving a crash of some kind. And this video happens to be 10:33 long. Coincidence? Yeah, probably.
CARS
Motor1.com

Widebody Fiat Panda Is Actually A 300-HP Ford Fiesta Rally Car

Raise your hand if you saw this coming because we certainly did not. British company M-Sport, which runs the namesake motorsport team in WRC, has created a hybrid. No, there's no electric motor hiding within this boxy hatchback as we're using this word to describe the unexpected marriage between an original Fiat Panda and a first-generation Ford Fiesta R5.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Super Duty Spy Shots Show Refreshed Pickup Is Ready To Work

The camo can’t hide the chassis cab. Trucks are king right now, and Ford isn’t ready to let its Super Duty pickup sit gathering dust in the lineup. The automaker is working to give the beefy F-Series models a visual makeover that we’ll see adorn the F-250, F-350, and F-450, including its chassis cab configurations. A new batch of spy shots have captured one such prototype out testing, and it has a flatbed installed, looking ready for a day’s worth of work.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Land Rover Defender Icon Models Are Tiny And Absolutely Adorable

When it comes to scaled-down automotive collectibles, there are generally two camps. One side wants as much detail as possible, while the other appreciates the essence of the basic shape. Of course, these philosophies aren't mutually exclusive, but this lineup of mini Land Rover Defender models certainly embraces the basic form of the iconic off-roader over all else.
CARS
Motor1.com

High-Riding Buick Coupe Looks Sleek And Tough In GM Design Sketch

Buick has abandoned cars in the US, opting to offer a range of crossovers and SUVs. They’re stylish vehicles with a design that can work well on a variety of body styles, though the Buick brand lacks a proper coupe at the moment. A new GM Design sketch provides a peek behind the curtain at what a modern two-door Buick could look like, and it has an off-road twist.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Custom Chevy Truck Has 750-HP Cummins, 24-Inch Semi Wheels

What started as a 1936 Chevrolet sedan looks nothing like its original self. It’s now a custom build that took the four-door Chevy and turned it into a low-riding, low-slung pickup truck. It wears a two-tone green-and-cream color scheme, has massive semi-truck wheels, and a 750-horsepower Cummins diesel crammed under the hood – and that’s just the start to this radical creation.
CARS
