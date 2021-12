Savvy investors have repeatedly pointed out that staups focused on the FinTec and EdTech (educational technology) sectors have every win. Proof of this is the new investment announced by Wayra Hispam , the open innovation hub and corporate fund of Telefónica Movistar México . The two new startups that are added to the investment portfolio of this capital are Vinco and Retrypay, both of Mexican origin.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO