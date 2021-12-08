ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Still Can't Get Over Tesla Allegedly Faking Its Original Self-Driving Autopilot Video

By Raphael Orlove
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years we have wondered if what’s going on at Tesla is just a shitshow or a scam, and none of that conversation is made any easier after reading a new report from the New York Times, in which multiple former employees claim that the company’s 2016 “hey our cars can...

electrek.co

Tesla releases new footage of auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort

Tesla’s head of AI has released new footage of the automaker’s auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort. It’s expected to be an important accelerator in improving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta. Labeling data for self-driving. Tesla is often said to have a massive lead in self-driving data thanks to having...
CARS
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pushed Autopilot Over Tesla Engineers’ Objections, Report Says

Elon Musk “pushed” Tesla’s self-driving technology and “repeatedly misled buyers about the services’ abilities,” an investigation in The New York Times alleges. The article says that Musk brushed aside concerns from Tesla engineers about only using cameras instead of combining cameras, radar, and the radar-like technology lidar, and that Musk “repeatedly told members of the Autopilot team that humans could drive with only two eyes and that this meant cars should be able to drive with cameras alone.” The article also says that during filming of a promotional video for Autopilot 2.0, “the car hit a roadside barrier on Tesla property while using Autopilot and had to be repaired.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are investigating Tesla “after at least 12 accidents in which Teslas using Autopilot drove into parked fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles, killing one person and injuring 17 others,” The New York Times says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Redorbit.com

Tesla Replacing Faulty Cameras Used by Autopilot

Tesla is having its service centers replace faulty cameras on the Model S, X, and 3 as a “goodwill” gesture. The affected cameras have faulty circuit boards that cause blank or choppy video feeds on the main display of Tesla vehicles’ computer system, impact visibility in the vehicle’s blind spots, or generate error messages saying that the Autopilot’s functionality is limited.
Jalopnik

Here's What A Zero-Star Crash Test Of A New Car Looks Like

Pete Buttigieg sparred with Elon Musk, Ford is says it has a recycled ocean plastic first, and Renault. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 8, 2021. 1st Gear: The Renault Zoe Is A Small Electric Car That Is Also Apparently Not All That Safe. Renault sells...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Vice

Tesla’s In-Car Video Games Didn’t Invent Distracted Driving

On the face of it, this does sound concerning. Imagine: Driving while gaming! And the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), which regulates vehicle and road safety, appears concerned as well, telling Reuters it is “aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature” with Tesla. But it is...
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

Model 3 Owner Says Tesla "Cheaped Out" On Quality For 2022

The used car market right now is, in a word, wild. People who recently picked up a new car are finding themselves beset on all sides by buyers who want to pay top dollar — even above sticker price. Such was the situation with one Tesla Model 3 owner in Connecticut, who was given an offer he couldn’t refuse for his 2021 Model 3 Long Range. He replaced it with a 2022 Model 3 Performance, but now feels the quality has sharply dropped from his old car.
CARS
Autoblog

NYT goes inside Elon Musk's push for self-driving Teslas

We've known for some time that Elon Musk has a problem with using radar sensors on Teslas. We've also known that the automaker is under federal investigation for crashes involving Autopilot, and that U.S. senators and others have decried the use of the terms Autopilot and Full Self-Driving as deceptive and dangerous. But the New York Times today posted an article, "Inside Tesla as Elon Musk Pushed an Unflinching Vision for Self-Driving Cars," that does just what the headline says: The Times interviewed 19 people involved with development of Autopilot over the years, who described internal edicts by Musk, disagreements from engineers on the project, and statements by the CEO that they say misled the public.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Car Used In Tesla's Promo Video For Autopilot Hit A Barrier During Filming According To A New York Times Story

This detail really sticks with me because it’s a video that Tesla has had on their site since 2016, and was released to coincide with Telsa’s announcement that their cars have all the hardware needed for full self-driving, even though this proved not to be true even by Tesla themselves, who had to upgrade the FSD computers in cars for newer versions of their FSD software.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Tesla whistleblowers say CEO Elon Musk mislead buyers and undermined safety with Autopilot driving system that's been blamed for fatal crashes

Whistleblowers at Tesla say chief executive Elon Musk misled buyers and undermined safety with an Autopilot driving system that was previously blamed for fatal crashes. The former workers have come forward with damning allegations that the world's second richest man contributed to the risks posed by the Autopilot system deaths because of Musk's desire to use only cameras and ditch sensors.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk’s Menagerie Lets Loose Tesla Model S Plaid Everyone Is Afraid to Do 200 MPH In

Tesla offers a $20,000 carbon ceramic brake kit as a fix. The Tesla Model S Plaid is the car of the moment. Or at least, the newest Tesla was for a while. The Plaid is a drag strip darling, but some issues have started to emerge. Yes, that’s par for the course with Elon Musk, and, like many of the company’s alleged issues, this one is potentially dangerous for both the EV‘s occupants and bystanders.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Jalopnik

Now The SEC Is Looking Into What Tesla Knew About The Fire Risk Of Its Solar Panels

Reports of fires related to Tesla-installed solar roofs from homeowners and multinational corporations are nothing new, but now the Security and Exchange Commission is stepping in. The department is reportedly investigating a complaint from whistleblower Steven Henkes, a former field quality manager at the company, that Tesla did not adequately inform shareholders of the risk of fire associated with its panels.
INDUSTRY
Jalopnik

That 6.2-Liter LS3 V8 Powered Tesla Has Finally Hit The Road

YouTuber Rich Benoit has been spending much of 2021 making an absurd goal a reality. Benoit and his friends have turned a flood-damaged car into the world’s first V8-powered Tesla. The masterpiece has finally hit the road. Let’s check out the work that went into building it. The...
CARS

