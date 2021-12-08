ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Registration open for girls’ softball league

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– Paso Robles Girls Softball League (PRGSL) has announced that registration for the 2022 girls softball recreation season is now open. They will be returning to the normal, full season format this year including mid-season and end of season tournaments. They anticipate having Atascadero, Templeton, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay Leagues also being involved.

Registration is open to all girls ages 4 through 16. No experience is needed to join at any age level. A free “Dust the Rust Off” players clinic will be held on Jan. 22 with player evaluations taking place the following day. Practice will start in early February and opening day is March 12.

There will only be in person registration this year, no on line registration. The next registration day is Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 to 11 in the parking lot at Barney Schwartz Park in front of the softball fields. All new players must bring a copy of their birth certificate to registration. Check the website at PRGSL.org, or Paso Robles Girls Softball League on Facebook for more dates. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted.

Girls will need softball pants, cleats and a fastpitch softball glove. Visors and a team jersey are furnished and coaches will have other equipment available for use during the season. A limited number of scholarships are available. There will be experienced coaches at registration to answer questions about equipment or playing.

For more information contact Gregg Beuer at (805) 423-2714 or beuer@sbcglobal.net.

