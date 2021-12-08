ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carly Pearce Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With Stunning Performance Of “29” On ‘The Voice’

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pm2Lj_0dHFcnDv00

This is why Carly Pearce is the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

I know we’ve said it plenty, but it really can’t be repeated enough how incredible her latest album 29: Written in Stone really is.

After going through a highly public divorce in 2020 (in the middle of all the other shit that was going on in the world), Carly turned her heartbreak and her “fairytale that went wrong” into a raw, deeply personal masterpiece with all ups and downs of a relationship that wasn’t meant to be.

Or put even more simply: It’s just really damn good.

The title track to the album, “29,” talks about all those highs and lows and dealing with life when it knocks you down in ways that you don’t expect:

“’Cause for me, twenty-nine

Is the year that I got married and divorced

I held on for dear life, but I still fell off the horse

From a Miss to a Mrs, then the other way around

The year I was gonna live it up

Now I’m never gonna live it down”

Written by Carly, along with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, it’s an incredibly personal song yet one that I think just about anybody can relate to. We all have times in our life when things just don’t go like we had hoped – when one minute you’re making plans for your life and next minute the world knocks you on your ass and leaves you wondering what else could possibly be waiting around the corner.

Carly took the stage last night on NBC’s The Voice to perform “29,” and it seems like at least one judge was especially moved by the song.

After Carly’s incredible performance, Kelly Clarkson could be seen wiping tears from her eyes as she stood to cheer on Carly.

And maybe it makes sense that the song would speak to Clarkson, somebody who also went through a bitter and public divorce last year when she split up from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

But I don’t think that you have to have gone through a divorce to understand what Carly’s trying to say in the song.

That’s the beauty of the entire album: Carly dug into her own personal struggles, and yet she came up with an album that everybody can relate to.

That’s the sign of a superstar right there – and everybody saw that on The Voice last night too.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Shane Mcanally
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Gorgeous Gown For ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Performance

For her ‘CMA Country Christmas’ performance, Carrie Underwood looked ready for the winter season in a sparkling dress as belted out a holiday classic for the special. Carrie Underwood was sparkling as she took the stage for a performance during CMA Country Christmas 2021. The country superstar wore a long, glistening gown as she belted out her rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” Carrie’s sounded absolutely breathtaking as she performed with just an acoustic guitar and piano in the background. The set was holiday-inspired, with a Christmas tree, multiple wreaths and lights hung in the background.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Stone#Nbc#Thevoice
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy