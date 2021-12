The premise of the Chicago Cubs’ offseason strategy sounded good in theory. Retool the roster by spending intelligently, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has often put it, while being active in free agency to complement the players they value on their roster. At some point, though, words go only so far. The Cubs’ actions in the free-agent market will serve as the true indicator of ...

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO