FLX WEEKLY: Wonderful Weekend in Seneca Falls (podcast)

Knapp Winery in Romulus has just its third owner in its nearly 40 year history. Cole and Karen Wilson are the new owners of Knapp Winery & Vineyard Restaurant. Knapp Winery was established in 1984 by Doug and Susan Knapp. They sold the winery in the year 2000 to Pierce and Welliver. Gene Pierce and Scott Welliver recently sold the winery and 100-acre estate to the Wilson’s. Knapp has a long tradition of producing premium and popular wines and the Wilson’s were attracted to the winery when they heard it was on the market. The Wilson’s plan to build on the foundation that was built by the Knapp’s and Pierce. Cole and his wife Karen first moved to Rochester in 1991, where they raised their two sons, Zach and Curtis. They also have lived in Denver, Colorado and New York City and have had a home in the Finger Lakes (Ovid) since 2003. Karen Wilson is a pediatrician who cares for hospitalized children At UR Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. She has a long-standing interest in wine and food and is excited to be involved where she can.

ROMULUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO