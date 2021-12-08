ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

FLX WEEKLY: Wonderful Weekend in Seneca Falls (podcast)

After the pandemic pushed last year’s It’s A Wonderful Life Festival and It’s A Wonderful Run 5K to the virtual world, the event and thousands of visitors that come with it returns to Seneca Falls this weekend. Katie Hockey, the street actress who plays Mary Hatch Bailey, and Eric Jansen, President of Seneca Community Players and voice for George Bailey, will be in-studio with Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi to talk about everything happening in the “real Bedford Falls”.

