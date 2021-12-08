Swiipr and Paynetics partner to work on travel disruption compensation

LOQR has teamed with Fraudio to tackle the elimination of payment fraud and money laundering for payment service providers, payment facilitators, and merchant acquirers. This partnership aims to solve these companies' pain points with an end-to-end solution covering both the acquisition and setup of new merchants and the continuous monitoring of their merchant portfolio to reduce risk, operational costs, and losses from merchant-initiated fraud. The partnership will leverage and combine artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) techniques from LOQR for the onboarding journey with those from Fraudio for fraud and money-laundering detection.
