ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Swiipr and Paynetics partner to work on travel disruption compensation

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel-based fintech Swiipr and regulated e-money services provider Paynetics have announced their partnership to release innovative airline payment products. With thousands of flights cancelled or postponed, hundreds of millions of people...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

SWIFT launches ISO 20022 translation services for cross-border payments

Global provider of secure financial messaging services SWIFT has announced the translation availability for its ISO 20022 customer testing environment for cross-border payments. In-flow translation will allow financial institutions to better understand the benefits of rich data once they migrate to the ISO 20022, even if their counterparts are yet...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

How your ecommerce business will succeed internationally

Ecommerce will see further international growth in future. Michael Rogge, Director Sales Order-to-Cash at Arvato Financial Solutions, depicts how our AQOUNT O2C OS solution gives merchants the opportunity to scale their business while having their payment and finance processes under control. Branching out into new markets is a key to...
RETAIL
pymnts

FinTech Swiipr Joins Forces with Paynetics to Issue Airline Payment Products

Mobile, travel and payments company Swiipr has collaborated with U.K.-based payment services company Paynetics to issue airline payment products, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 8) report from IBS Intelligence. As part of the joint effort, Paynetics grants the mobile-first platform the capability to issue compensation payments via digital payment cards...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Joom partners with Worldline

Worldline has partnered with ‘social ecommerce’ platform Joom, to manage payments in multiple European countries. Joom is a marketplace that offers European merchants access to the Russian market. European online businesses and their Russian customers will benefit from the cooperation with Worldline through an optimised choice of payment methods, tailored to the specific needs of the ecommerce market.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Mobile Devices#Innovation#Paynetics#Fintech Swiipr
aithority.com

Stonebrook Risk Solutions Partners With Mphasis To Build Disruptive Digital Platform

The architecture’s state-of-the-art user experience, data security, and performance will allow integration with regional health plans and large-scale partners. Stonebrook Risk Solutions announced that it has selected Mphasis to build a disruptive architecture enabling it to partner with regional health plans to transform healthcare across the United States. The digital platform will connect regional health plans, insurance companies, pharmacy benefits, consumer-directed health programs, and medical management companies into a nationwide network of providers that will compete with national health plans for mid-tier employers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

CX Pay BV partners with Cybersource from Visa

Curaçao-based CX Pay BV has selected Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform Cybersource, to broaden its service offering. The company wants to further increase its application’s compatibility to serve a progressively wider market. CX Pay first offered online payment services in 2016 and has grown its partner and client base across the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. CX Pay has provided solutions to merchants in 28 markets throughout the PanCaribbean area and beyond with some special integrations.
BUSINESS
travelmole.com

Battleface partners with Intrepid Travel

Travel insurance provider, battleface has inked a partnership with Intrepid Travel, to provide UK and EU customers with flexible travel insurance options. Travel insurance is mandatory for all Intrepid international trips with the operating suggesting policies should cover medical expenses and repatriation as a minimum. Hugh King, director of business...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Fabit partners with Atriga

Germany-based fintech Fabit and receivables management company Atriga have announced partnering to enable their customers to organise their finances and pay late bills. The cooperation is particularly about the app developed by Fabit, which is available for both iOS and Android. With the help of this app, users can organise their finances and have an overview of outstanding bills and instalment payments. Atriga warns defaulting customers on behalf of companies and is supposed to help them find repayment options.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
thepaypers.com

Modern Exchange Co. to leverage Nium's technology

Nium and Modern Exchange Co. have announced a partnership that will see Modern Exchange Co. leverage Nium’s global payments infrastructure internationally. Through this partnership with Nium, Modern Exchange Co. will be able to connect to correspondent banks worldwide, wherein customers can make payments to beneficiaries’ accounts in real-time. Customers can access the Modern Exchange Co. mobile app and payment link for remittances to any country around the globe from anywhere, at very competitive charges and FX rates.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Solving the open data dilemma: enjoy seamless experiences, while staying safe and compliant

As the API economy builds momentum across industries, banks and fintechs have begun to explore the unique service propositions and use cases that Open Banking provides. Banks have started to look beyond account aggregation and payment innovation benefits of Open Banking, to dive into more creative and beneficial use cases such as the provision of an assured digital identity. This service can bring significant benefits to consumers and businesses alike by speeding up digital experiences (digital onboarding and KYC processes), making them safer (customer being in control of her/his data), compliant (detect money laundering activities), and processed at lower cost (by cutting operational costs for businesses).
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

fabric introduces commerce platform for business buyers

US-based commerce platform fabric has unveiled the launch of its business-to-business platform for distributors, manufacturers and wholesalers who sell to other SMB. fabric's platform helps companies deliver modern customer experiences where they were previously constrained by legacy technologies or internal ecommerce experience. Additionally, with fabric, B2B sales teams can now point potential customers to a self-service commerce platform for simple orders, allowing them to provide support for more complex inquiries that require a higher degree of expertise and service.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

B4B Payments partners Sentinels for AML compliance across Europe

UK-based payment service provider B4B Payments has teamed up with fraud prevention company Sentinels to improve B4B’s fraudulent transaction detection in European markets. Sentinels was selected due to its ability to monitor transactions globally, together with the platform’s adaptable risk-based approach which results in more accurate identification of fraudulent transactions.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayU receives approval for its smart routing technology patent

The Netherlands-headquartered fintech PayU has announced that its patent for improving payments routing and approval has been accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The concept technology was created by Zooz, a company that was acquired by PayU in 2018, which makes the latter to own the rights...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Chargeflow launches on Shopify, helping businesses win more disputes

Israel-based fraud prevention company Chargeflow has been integrated into Shopify to help ecommerce businesses fight illegitimate chargebacks. Online shoplifters are constantly taking advantage of loopholes in the chargeback process to commit friendly fraud, which represents almost 80% of all payment fraud today, according to Chargeflow. The company takes the burden of chargebacks from the businesses’ shoulders and makes it easy for them to run and scale their company without worrying about disputes.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Fraudio partners with LOQR

LOQR has teamed with Fraudio to tackle the elimination of payment fraud and money laundering for payment service providers, payment facilitators, and merchant acquirers. This partnership aims to solve these companies' pain points with an end-to-end solution covering both the acquisition and setup of new merchants and the continuous monitoring of their merchant portfolio to reduce risk, operational costs, and losses from merchant-initiated fraud. The partnership will leverage and combine artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) techniques from LOQR for the onboarding journey with those from Fraudio for fraud and money-laundering detection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thepaypers.com

Moven partners with stcPay

StcPay has partnered with Moven to allow its customers to track their spending and savings in real time, offering a variety of cash flow and spending tools as well. stcPay partnered with Moven, to enrich its digital experiences and work together to provide flexible and innovative data-driven solutions that support financial wellness.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayPi becomes certified tokenization service

PayPhi, Phi Commerce’s digital payments platform has become a certified tokenization service for NPCI Tokenization System (NTS) that supports the tokenization of RuPay cards. To improve the safety of online transactions, RBI has issued a set of guidelines to store sensitive customer information in the form of encrypted ‘token’. To...
ECONOMY
Idaho8.com

Do COVID-19 travel restrictions work?

Governments are trying to buy time with a rash of new travel restrictions as they figure out the potential impact of Omicron. But the restrictions are being criticized by some officials as unfair and ineffective. The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa said Sunday that it stands with African...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy