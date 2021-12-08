Swiipr and Paynetics partner to work on travel disruption compensation

As the API economy builds momentum across industries, banks and fintechs have begun to explore the unique service propositions and use cases that Open Banking provides. Banks have started to look beyond account aggregation and payment innovation benefits of Open Banking, to dive into more creative and beneficial use cases such as the provision of an assured digital identity. This service can bring significant benefits to consumers and businesses alike by speeding up digital experiences (digital onboarding and KYC processes), making them safer (customer being in control of her/his data), compliant (detect money laundering activities), and processed at lower cost (by cutting operational costs for businesses).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO