If you are Looking to Get into the Christmas Spirit, this is the place to go. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in most places. If you stop by the Baston River Brewing & Distilling in Kennebunk, it really looks like Christmas. There are decorations galore, and lights abound. I especially like the old pickup truck out front that is decorated with garland and the back is filled with presents.

KENNEBUNK, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO