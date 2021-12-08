ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Holiday festivities continue in Acadia Parish and Downtown Crowley

By Gerald Gruenig
 4 days ago

Holiday festivities are still taking place across Acadia Parish and in Downtown Crowley. KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig spent Wednesday morning on Passe Partout in Downtown Crowley discussing the importance of supporting small business, restaurants, and events this holiday season.

A full list of Christmas events taking place in Acadia Parish can be found by clicking HERE .

