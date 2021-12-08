ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IAB Expands Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Initiatives with Launch of First Digital Media Apprenticeship Program

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHires DEI Champion Jessalin Lam to Lead IAB’s Learning & Development and DEI Programs. Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced the launch of the first-ever digital media apprenticeship program in the U.S. IAB Accelerate: Digital Media Apprenticeship, in partnership with American Apprenticeships Work (AAW), will...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
umsl.edu

UMSL Accelerate announces second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Accelerator cohort

Companies producing skincare, healthy food for children and babies, accessible digital spaces, branding for entrepreneurs of color and premium popcorn seem like they could have little in common. But the founders gathered at the University of Missouri–St. Louis for Wednesday’s announcement of the second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Accelerator cohort...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
franchising.com

FASTSIGNS Continues to Expand, Focused on Emphasizing Diversity and Inclusion

FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, continues to expand, with a continued focus on improving the diversity and inclusion of its organization. To this end, FASTSIGNS has formed a Diversity and Inclusion Committee composed of a diverse group of FASTSIGNS franchisees selected from the brand’s global network....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iab#Video Advertising#Digital Advertising#Lead Iab#Learning Development#Data Analyst#Americans#Evp#Aims Community College
martechseries.com

Revcontent Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ben Waldshan

Revcontent, a leading content recommendation platform powering the next generation of publishers and advertisers, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Waldshan to its Board of Directors. With this appointment, Waldshan, a data and information technology veteran, brings more than 25 years experience in growing and advising early and growth stage businesses.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdTech Startup, Playrcart prepares for International Expansion with Latest Hire, Selected by Unilever in Live Virtual Contest

With Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger joining the senior team and our new partnership with Unilever, Playrcart looks forward to global expansion in 2022. Playrcart, the pioneers behind Transactional Ads, announces the hiring of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger. As the latest C-Suite executive, Andrew joins a high caliber roster that also includes Executive Chairman Peter Scott, as Playrcart plans to expand internationally in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Nissan
Bank Info Security

Bridging Workforce Gap with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In 2021, the supply of cybersecurity professionals increased across the globe, with the exception of the Asia-Pacific region and some parts of Europe, says (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso. The company, which offers training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals, recently released its 2021 Workforce Study. The annual report addresses the cybersecurity workforce gap.
BUSINESS
sdvoice.info

Troon names first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Written by Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has named Kendall Murphy as the company’s first director of diversity, equity & inclusion. In this new position, Murphy will help lead and manage the company’s initiatives...
BUSINESS
Network World

Gartner: Diversity, equity and inclusion is key to better I&O teams

“Why should an I&O leader care about diversity and inclusion? Why do you need to be involved in this at all? What good will it do you?" The answer to her questions, Debra Logan told virtual conference attendees this week, is about building better infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams. "I’m...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

Partnership adds award-winning voice tech and nonconscious emotion analysis to comprehensive customer insights technology platform. Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi’s advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta’s comprehensive insights technology platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FranConnect Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Ian Walsh to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has expanded its C-suite, promoting current marketing leader Ian Walsh to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Walsh is charged with overseeing the company’s cohesive approach to all forward-facing customer operations, from customer enablement and adoption to retention and market development.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

University of Phoenix Launches Digital Marketing Professional Development Courses

New track offers busy adults opportunity to gain in-demand digital marketing skills in growing career field. University of Phoenix supports accelerated learning in a rapidly growing field with the launch of Digital Marketing professional development courses. Professional development courses at the University are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready job skills in growing fields within a short time.
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Forethought Technologies Inc. announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sitel Group Named as a ‘Company of the Year’ in BIG Awards for Business

Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, was announced as a winner of the ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, which rewards leading companies, products and people in their respective industries.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cobwebs Technologies Wins Globee® in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

Cobwebs Technologies Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. Cobwebs Technologies announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Cobwebs’ Web Investigation Platform, a winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Trulioo Announces New Identity Verification Service to Support Gen Z Financial Inclusion

18 million American students gain a stronger footing to access financial services online. Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, announced the addition of U.S. Student Records to the Trulioo GlobalGateway marketplace of identity services supporting compliance, know your customer (KYC), and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. With the addition of this new service, Trulioo customers can now verify the identities of 18.3 million (97%) of American students.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Drips Receives Best Technology Story Award in Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program

Midwest AI Technology Company Recognized for Growing Story of Success. Drips announced it received the Best Technology Story Award for 2021 in Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program. The company previously announced it was also named an Award Honoree. Companies can earn Business Growth Awards by either increasing their sales levels or employee bases significantly over the past five years.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy