IAB Expands Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Initiatives with Launch of First Digital Media Apprenticeship Program

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.

