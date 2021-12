LANSING, MI -- A Livingston County woman is planning to invest after she won a $1 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game. “I play $10 and $20 games pretty regularly,” said the 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO