ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When and How They Share Information with Brands

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vaughan Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#U S Consumers#Smartphone App#Airship#Gigcapital4
fooddive.com

As food prices rise, survey finds thresholds where consumers stop buying

Consumers will stop buying a food, beverage or nutrition item when its price increases an average of 40%, according to a new survey commissioned by Ingredient Communications and conducted by SurveyGoo. The December online survey asked more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. to pick a point at which they would no longer purchase different items because of a price increase.
RETAIL
BGR.com

WhatsApp now supports cryptocurrency payments in the US

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Facebook (now Meta) wanted to launch a cryptocurrency payment service of its own a few years ago. The idea was that people would use it together with a Facebook-made digital wallet to send and receive money via chat apps like Messenger or WhatsApp. Called Libra, the project saw plenty of resistance from users and regulators, and Facebook seemingly abandoned it. But the company didn’t give up altogether. The metaverse teasers from Mark Zuckerberg included cryptocurrency references just a few weeks ago. Fast-forward to mid-December, and WhatsApp has now...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

NinaData Raises $2M to Help Brands Reach Consumers When They’re Making a Buying Decision Without Using Cookies or IDFA

NinaData leverages purpose-built Knowledge Graphs and Deep Learning AI to solve the removal of cookies and IDFA which have caused higher costs for advertisers. Finnish buying intent platform NinaData has raised $2M USD in funding to help brands connect with audiences in a meaningful privacy-first environment by leveraging its proprietary AI. The round was a hybrid of equity from previous investors, and public and private loans completing the round. The funding will be used to further accelerate the development and adoption of NinaData’s purpose-built AI for contextual buying intent.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
martechseries.com

Esri Uses Kimble for Confident and Collaborative Business Planning, From Resourcing to Revenue Recognition

Kimble PSA enables Esri to streamline resourcing, maximize revenues, and scale efficiently. Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, announced one of their customers, Esri, continues to improve their billable utilization metrics and maximizes their services revenue — since adopting Kimble PSA. Marketing Technology...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Verimatrix Named Highest-Scoring Leader in Omdia Market Radar Report for Media & Entertainment Application Shielding

Verimatrix outscores all competitors, highlighting the power, efficiency and breadth of its no-code, cryptography and threat defense monitoring solutions. Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Omdia named Verimatrix as the highest scoring leader in its Omdia Market Radar: Media and Entertainment Application Shielding report.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Clickatell’s 2022 Prediction: Brands Will Prioritize Chat Commerce to Improve the Consumer Experience, Becoming a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce, collaborated with senior executives across the CPaaS, CCaaS, and Digital Commerce industries to predict the stand-out trends for 2022. The responses point to the consolidation of all three sectors into a single new sector called Chat Commerce. The pandemic has accelerated...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdTech Startup, Playrcart prepares for International Expansion with Latest Hire, Selected by Unilever in Live Virtual Contest

With Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger joining the senior team and our new partnership with Unilever, Playrcart looks forward to global expansion in 2022. Playrcart, the pioneers behind Transactional Ads, announces the hiring of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Andrew Sitzberger. As the latest C-Suite executive, Andrew joins a high caliber roster that also includes Executive Chairman Peter Scott, as Playrcart plans to expand internationally in 2022.
BUSINESS
AFP

Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

Facebook's parent firm opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform on Thursday to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets. But headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Ubuntoo Releases “Plastic Promises” Report Measuring Corporate Ambition and Action on Plastic Packaging

Only Three of the Top 10 Companies Are Headquartered in North America. Ubuntoo, a global collaboration platform that helps companies achieve their sustainability goals, announced the availability of its Plastic Promises report measuring corporate ambition and action on reducing plastic packaging waste, published in partnership with data analytics firm Brandscapes Worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy