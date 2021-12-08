ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fin’s New Experiments Product Enables CX teams to Confidently Deliver Business Process Changes that Maximize Business Impact

By PRNewswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFin enhances its Work Insights Platform by releasing Experiments: bringing the power of A/B testing to operations and customer service workflows, allowing teams to continuously improve their processes, backed by data. Fin, the leading Work Insights Platform, announced Fin Experiments, an enhancement to its platform that empowers operations teams...

Quadient’s Cloud-based Software Business Experiences Strong Adoption with Growth in New Customers and Usage

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, shared that its Intelligent Communication Automation cloud-based software solutions business gained more than 2,000 net new customers in the first nine months of the year, 800 of which were added in the third quarter alone. This milestone marks an acceleration in new customer gains compared to the year’s first two quarters, with an average represented 13 new software contracts each business day of the third fiscal quarter ended on October 30, 2021.
Ironclad Delivers Complete Visibility to Business Contracts

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's State of Digital Contracting event, Ironclad unveiled powerful new capabilities to provide visibility into in-flight contracts and engagement data, including digital turn tracking for contract negotiation, a more powerful contract dashboard, and Insights, a new way to understand digital contract data.
Esri Uses Kimble for Confident and Collaborative Business Planning, From Resourcing to Revenue Recognition

Kimble PSA enables Esri to streamline resourcing, maximize revenues, and scale efficiently. Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, announced one of their customers, Esri, continues to improve their billable utilization metrics and maximizes their services revenue — since adopting Kimble PSA. Marketing Technology...
TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.
Verimatrix Named Highest-Scoring Leader in Omdia Market Radar Report for Media & Entertainment Application Shielding

Verimatrix outscores all competitors, highlighting the power, efficiency and breadth of its no-code, cryptography and threat defense monitoring solutions. Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Omdia named Verimatrix as the highest scoring leader in its Omdia Market Radar: Media and Entertainment Application Shielding report.
Businesses Enhance CX Using AuxCHAT’s Interactive Messaging and Text-to-Pay Tools

Customer experience (CX) factors such as speed, convenience, helpful employees, and friendly service top the consumer’s list of must-haves (1), and nine out of ten customers now say they prefer communicating with businesses via text.(2) As businesses consider market options for digital messaging, the need for an affordable, ‘out-of-box’ business messaging solution has become more and more apparent. AuxCHAT is solving this problem with its highly functional, plugin-ready text automation for businesses that not only does the job well, but it doesn’t break the bank.
Terminus CDP Named a Leader Among Customer Data (CDP) Platforms

Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions”. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced Terminus CDP has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report. The report cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions.”
Live Oak Bank Named 2021 Greenwich CX Leader for Redefining Customer Interactions

Live Oak Bank has been named a 2021 Greenwich CX Leader in the U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking category by Coalition Greenwich. The Greenwich CX awards recognize financial organizations that have excelled in three customer experience categories: customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and creating an environment that is easy for the customer to do business.
Case Study – Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Increases Sign Company’s Website Traffic by 65

In today’s day and age, small businesses know that they need a website and online presence in order to secure new customers. After all, a website is where consumers go to learn more about the business, and decide if that business is the right choice for them. Having a website is a must, but it’s just the first step. If that website isn’t visible and showing up organically for search terms, no one will find it.
Tremor Video and Fyllo Partnership Allows Advertisers to Connect with Cannabis and CBD Consumers Across All Video Screens

Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video and CTV platform, and Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced a partnership enabling advertisers to target cannabis and CBD consumers across all video screens including programmatic video and Connected TV (CTV). Marketing Technology News: Industry-First: Singular Launches...
TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
Leading OTT Players in Southeast Asia Announce Support for Unified ID 2.0

Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk, today announced that the Unified ID 2.0 initiative has expanded into the Southeast Asia market as leading over-the-top (OTT) players announce their support. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new, privacy-conscious identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Designed from the consumer’s perspective, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that aims to preserve the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront.
Glia and Clinc Partner to Transform the Customer Experience for Financial Institutions

Clinc integrates virtual banking assistant into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced its partnership with Clinc, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for banking. The integration of Clinc’s technology into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform will allow financial institutions to modernize customer interactions for the digital world.
Entrust is named a 2021 Technology Leader in the User Authentication Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Entrust as the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global User Authentication market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Entrust and 30 other vendors by evaluating the company’s product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. The study provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors.
From Improving Checkout Experience to User Experience: Here’s How Shopify Plus Helps Expedite Business Growth

Business growth is always a good thing, but it can be challenging to create manageable growth without impacting your business processes and the user experience (UX). Growing businesses need a robust infrastructure to serve increasing customer volumes and more complex operations. Shopify Plus has been specifically designed to support high-growth businesses ready to scale.
AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Forethought Technologies Inc. announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.
Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud Named “2021 New Product of the Year” by the Business Intelligence Group

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that the company’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform has been named “2021 New Product of the Year” by the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Samuel Getty, CMO at Tilt 365. Informatica announced the Intelligent...
Madison Logic Named a Leader in 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

Madison Logic Recognized Based on Ability to Validate Revenue Impact and Accelerate All Stages of the Buyer’s Journey. Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, named Madison Logic a 2021 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market.
