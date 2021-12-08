Fin’s New Experiments Product Enables CX teams to Confidently Deliver Business Process Changes that Maximize Business Impact
Fin enhances its Work Insights Platform by releasing Experiments: bringing the power of A/B testing to operations and customer service workflows, allowing teams to continuously improve their processes, backed by data. Fin, the leading Work Insights Platform, announced Fin Experiments, an enhancement to its platform that empowers operations teams...martechseries.com
Comments / 0