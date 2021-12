U.S. health authorities said Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine once they’re six months past their last shot. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO