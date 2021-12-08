ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon urges PM to ‘come clean’ over Downing Street party

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland’s First Minister has urged Boris Johnson to “come clean” over an alleged party at Downing Street after a video surfaced appearing to show aides joking about it. The footage, obtained by ITV News, shows the Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton practicing for a press briefing by fielding questions...

IN THIS ARTICLE
