Reality Check...Are We Delusional!?

By ThanksWizard42
testudotimes.com
 4 days ago

‘Delusional’ - Webster's: characterized by or holding idiosyncratic beliefs or impressions that are contradicted by reality or rational argument, typically as a symptom of mental disorder. based on or having faulty judgment; mistaken. Is our men’s...

www.testudotimes.com

windycitygridiron.com

Reality Check: The Chicago Defense is Average

Supposedly, the defense is the strength of the 2021 Chicago Bears. Superficially, this seems to be true—they are tied for third in the league with 31 sacks, and they are tenth in the league in yards allowed per game (334.4). However, yards allowed is one of the least meaningful stats in football, and the slightest scratch beneath the surface reveals a paper bear.
NFL
FanSided

Week 14 Reality Checks: Dallas at Washington

We made it, Washington Football Team fans. We made it to December with our team primed to play meaningful games all month. After a 2-6 start to the season, it was fair to wonder if Washington would play a meaningful game against their arch-rival Dallas Cowboys this year. The NFL...
NFL
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Maryland men’s basketball will take on its first opponent led by interim head coach Danny Manning after the program announced it and Mark Turgeon mutually agreed to part ways. The Terps are taking on their first conference opponent of the season in Northwestern. The Wildcats stand at 5-2 while Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, per his Twitter account. Okonkwo finished the 2021 season with 49 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns. The tight end sat out during the 2020 season for medical reasons as he found out he had myocarditis which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.
NFL
testudotimes.com

Andy Enfield

Now, I'm not advocating against calling Nate Oats or Eric Musselman's agents, but there are a number of things that I like about Enfield, and I think he should be interested in the job. He's managed to build USC up from a horrible position (the two years before him, it was 6-26 and 7-10 before Kevin O'Neill was fired mid-season), recruiting amazingly well to a football-first school, with the 7th ranked class in 2019, which included current Atlanta Hawk (#6 pick) Onyeka Okongwu, and 5 star Isaiah Mobley, and in 2020 he got Isaiah's brother, Evan, who's now with the Cleveland Cavaliers (#3 pick). His team this year (without either of his NBA bigs) is currently 9-0, ranked 15th or 16th, depending on the poll. He built the Trojans into an NCAA team after two years (which were still better than the years that came before him), and they've only missed the postseason once since then. Last year, his team made the Elite Eight. Next year, he has a 5 star and a 4 star signed for USC. The man can recruit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
testudotimes.com

Bruce Pearl

24/7 Makes the case for him here. Basically came out of the FBI/NCAA case nearly unscathed where he only will have to serve a 2-game NCAA suspension. He has the track record, has a flashy brand of basketball, and would likely be able to recruit. Do you think that he's the answer?
BASKETBALL
testudotimes.com

Terps in the NFL: Josh Woods dominates in career outing

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods played the best game of his entire NFL career on Sunday. Woods, who began the season with Chicago, has now played the last 10 games of the season with Detroit and was a major contributor to the Lions’ first win of the season. He finished...
NFL
College Basketball
Sports
testudotimes.com

Jared Berhardt to play for National Championship

Jared gets to play for another National Championship next Saturday. Ferirs State beat Shepherd 55-7 to play Valdosta State for the Div 2 National Championship. FanPosts are content created by and for fans. They do not necessarily represent the views of Testudo Times or its staff, and anything deemed inappropriate will be removed by site administrators.
FOOTBALL
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 20 Florida

Maryland men’s basketball is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and it will have its toughest task to date on Sunday. It’ll be a matchup against No. 20 Florida, a team that has captured seven wins in its opening nine games, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York to determine if the Terps can muster their first win since Nov. 25.
FLORIDA STATE

