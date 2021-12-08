ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Airline’s Ready to ‘Spirit’ You Away on 7 New Nonstop Routes Out of Philly

 4 days ago

Image via Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines has seven new nonstop routes across the US and the Caribbean flying out of Philadelphia International Airport, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Florida-based carrier brings daily service to New Orleans on Feb. 16. It will launch four flights per week to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico while increasing service to Cancun starting April 20.

Daily nonstop to Nashville and Houston get added in May 11, then routes to Punta Cana, Dominican Republican; Montego Bay, Jamaica and daily service to Oakland International Airport, all starting May 18.

Spirit is aware of the large Jamaican community in Philadelphia, “so we think Montego Bay will serve vacationers and also families traveling back and forth,” said Matt Klein, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Spirit Airlines.

Spirit is the only carrier at PHL serving Aguadilla and Oakland nonstop, said Chelle Cameron, PHL CEO.   

The route configurations will help passengers connect with family and friends and give local travelers more “popular vacation destinations,” she said.

Spirit is the third-largest carrier at PHL.

Existing service by Spirit Airlines out of PHL includes daily routes to Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal about Spirit Airline’s new routes out of PHL.

