ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College Chooses Ellucian SaaS Solutions to Modernize Technology Operations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud technology will improve efficiencies and support institution’s future growth. Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC), a non-profit Ojibwe tribal college, has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new customer, LCOOC joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Technology combined with relationships form ultimate transportation solution

The unpredictable nature of logistics today leads too often to blind trust in technology. It’s understandable, given that transportation management systems on the market purport to offer one-size-fits-all solutions. However, the needs of each carrier and shipper vary drastically, so it’s illogical to expect that a TMS or mobile app...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Qumu Appoints Senior Technology And Finance Executive Tom Krueger As CFO To Guide Company’s Continued SaaS Transformation

Former Khoros, Meltwater and Salesforce Finance Leader Joins Qumu’s Management Team. Qumu Corporation a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, has appointed senior finance executive Tom Krueger as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 6, 2021. Krueger’s leadership and experience navigating high-growth technology markets will be instrumental in guiding Qumu as the Company continues its transformation into a SaaS-first (Software-as-a-Service) organization serving globally distributed enterprises.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Tower Company Chooses Shulins Solutions’ Stellar Eclipse Site Monitoring and Protection

PHOENIX—A major tower company in North America has made a multi-site purchase of Shulins Solutions’ Stellar Eclipse broadcast site monitoring and protection system featuring VSWR Sentinel. The company, which Shulins declined to identify, will increase its deployment of Stellar Eclipse to over 70 sites across the top 50 markets, protecting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ojibwe#Saas#Education Technology#Solid Foundation#Lcooc#Erp#Ellucian Colleague
orthospinenews.com

Surgio Health and DARVIS Partner to Deliver Transformative Healthcare Solutions That Improve Operating Room Efficiencies Through AI and Machine Learning Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews / — Surgio Health, a leading healthcare software platform targeting instrument tracking and optimization solutions has partnered with DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), a pioneer in the digitization of hospital logistics, hygiene, and process documentation through AI technology. Together, the two are diving into creating innovative instrument tracking and optimization solutions utilizing optical recognition and machine learning technology.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Immuta Announces the Availability of SaaS for Modern Data Stacks

Immuta SaaS enables data teams to automate data access control across their cloud data environment without having to worry about maintenance or infrastructure costs. Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced the general availability of Immuta software as a service (SaaS) deployment. Immuta SaaS, which recently received its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, enables data teams to automate data access control while eliminating the need to self-manage and maintain the deployment.
MLS
aithority.com

Micro Focus Announces Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Support For Its Full-Stack AIOps Solution

Micro Focus’ new Operations Bridge – SaaS release expands capabilities for automated discovery, monitoring, and remediation for multi-cloud and on-premises IT environments. Micro Focus announced the release of Operations Bridge – SaaS, combining the company’s proven Full-Stack AIOps platform with the agility of software-as-a-service. This new offering enables IT organizations to gain complete observability, resolve problems faster, drive efficiencies with automation, and transform their data into actionable insights.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

SES Government Solutions Releases New Unified Operational Network

Hydra provides mission assurance with modern, fully customizable situational awareness dashboard for the U.S. Government and military. SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced its new Common Operational Picture (COP) platform, Hydra, built exclusively to serve the U.S. Government and military. Managed and operated in-house, Hydra...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Tech Times

Top 5 Benefits of Modern Technology in Today's Classroom

The modern classroom of 2021 is far different from that of even ten or twenty years ago. While digital technology like the internet has changed the way teachers teach, and students of all levels learn, other high-tech tools like school management software has changed how teachers and administrators alike can reduce time-consuming paperwork, limit physical contact (in these times of COVID-19), and lessen the overall, heavy administrative burden.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

CoasterStone Soaks Up The Benefits Of Brightpearl’s Retail Operating Solution

Popular coaster brand, CoasterStone is the latest e-commerce retailer to retire their dated ERP and raise a glass to Brightpearl’s cutting-edge retail operating system. With Brightpearl on board, the popular Indiana-based brand can focus on huge online growth as they benefit from a best-in-class range of retail-focused features, including Brightpearl’s powerful Automation Engine, intuitive Demand Planner, and advanced reporting and accounting functionality.
RETAIL
metroairportnews.com

JFKIAT Launches New AI-Driven Solution to Elevate Operations at JFK T4

JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, announced its partnership with Assaia International AG to launch the ApronAI Turnaround Control solution. JFKIAT is leveraging a new artificial intelligence technology to enhance its infrastructure at several gates to gain full oversight over...
LIFESTYLE
crowdfundinsider.com

Interac Chooses Microsoft Azure for Virtual Payments Solution Development in Canada

Has announced an agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in order to use Microsoft Azure‘s cloud capabilities to securely manage the “continued growth of digital transactions, enabling greater innovation and ultimately faster payments.”. As a key player in Canada‘s payments ecosystem, Interac has seen an increase in overall demand for its...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Why Optimized Day 2 Operations Are Key for Modern Data Centers

As edge cloud computing, AI/ML, and IoT revolutionize computing, many enterprises are considering pulling back on data center operations in favor of cloud-based solutions. The reasons to consider alternatives to on-prem data centers are valid: They can be expensive to operate, and it’s increasingly difficult to recruit and retain staff with the right skills. Moreover, the concept of a physical data center can feel unnecessary in the new, highly distributed world, where users, applications, and data need to be everywhere.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Introducing Eighty8networks, A Next Generation Managed Security Transport Provider

Founded by industry-leading veterans Keith Muller and John Panzica, eighty8networks transforms managed services capabilities for enterprises. Introducing eighty8networks, a next generation managed security transport provider delivering access to an ecosystem of advanced technology services that provide turn-key, highly secure network solutions for the enterprise. Co-founded by Keith Muller, who serves...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

GeoComm Expands Team Dedicated to Enhancing Partner Program Experience

GeoComm continues to grow with the expansion of their partner program, adding Amanda Vanderwerf to coordinate partner program activities. Vanderwerf joins long-time industry veteran Ty Thompson whose primary responsibility is partner relationships and development. GeoComm, the Public Safety Location Intelligence leader, continues to grow with the expansion of their partner...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Modern Knowledge Management Systems For Contact Center Agents: The Benefits And How To Choose One

Anand Subramaniam is SVP Global Marketing for eGain Corp. eGain’s solution automates digital-first customer engagement for global brands. Working as a contact center agent was never for mere mortals. You needed to be Einsteinian in brains and Clintonian in empathy while working within often Taylorian management techniques. I believe the job has gotten even harder now for a variety of reasons:
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

Canada Jetlines Chooses NAVBLUE For Ops Solutions

Canada Jetlines has signed a multi-year agreement with Airbus-owned NAVBLUE, giving access to a suite of flight operations solutions once the airline takes off in early Spring 2022. The fledgling leisure carrier – which will operate a fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft -- says the collaboration will build upon its...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

DDI Technology Expands Into Wisconsin Electronic Vehicle Title And Registration Market

DDI’s Premier EVR™ provides seamless integration between dealers’ DMS software and state DMVs. DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the expansion of its electronic title and registration product offering into the state of Wisconsin as a certified EVTR (Electronic Vehicle Title & Registration) provider to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (WisDOT). As one of only two EVR service providers to be approved for the new Wisconsin APPS (Automated Processing Partnership System), this expansion makes Wisconsin the sixth state to offer DDI Technology’s Premier EVR™ services.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Cashfree to use Dyara Solutions' technology

Cashfree has partnered with Dvara Solutions, a technology platform company for financial institutions, to provide its customers with digital disbursements and collections services. Cashfree Payments products will enable NBFCs on Dvara’s platform to disburse loans, automate loan repayment collection, and validate customer’s KYC details including bank account or UPI ID...
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Error performing inpage operation? Try these solutions

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: May 2020. The Error performing inpage operation message will prevent you from installing...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy