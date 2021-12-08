ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GenScript ProBio Opens China’s Largest Commercial GMP Plasmid Manufacturing Facility

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinued manufacturing expansion facilitates one-stop plasmid services for global customers in Europe and beyond. GenScript ProBio announced the opening of China’s largest commercial GMP plasmid manufacturing facility during a ceremony at the site in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province. The 6,400-square-meter manufacturing plant enables GenScript ProBio to offer global customers a one-stop service...

Related
arcamax.com

China is building the world's largest national park system

This autumn, without much fanfare, China established a new government initiative that could have a profound impact on the nation’s increasingly threatened biodiversity. In October, President Xi Jinping announced the formal establishment of a network of five national parks, covering a total of 230,000 square kilometers (88,800 square miles) and containing nearly 30% of the country’s key terrestrial wildlife species. China, this year’s host for the United Nations biodiversity conference, has vowed to use the new system to fix loopholes in its conservation work. Once completed, it will be the world’s largest national park system, replacing a complex and unwieldy structure of preserved areas and regional reserves that critics say gave little real protection from logging, illegal development or resource extraction.
CHINA
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Bizerba UK to open label manufacturing facility

Bizerba UK has unveiled plans for a new 'first of its kind' head office and label manufacturing facility in Milton Keynes. According to the company, the site would enable it to further expand and support new areas of business. It would start operating in January, with the official opening for the entire site scheduled for March.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Peplink And Telkomsel Join Forces To Bring Unbreakable 4G And 5G SD-WAN In Indonesia

Peplink, a company that makes connectivity reliable, has joined together with Telkomsel, a subsidiary of state-owned enterprise Telkom Indonesia, to help businesses in Indonesia transform into cloud-ready, fully online organizations. Telkomsel is the leading digital telco company in Indonesia that serves more than 169 million customers across Indonesia. Its IoT...
WORLD
aithority.com

Piezo Motion To Offer Precision Motor Technology And Automation Across Asia

Piezo Motion’s new partnership with CNBEST Tech will expand access to affordable piezoelectric motor solutions in the Asian markets. Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific company, and CNBEST Tech together announce a distribution partnership expanding the global footprint of Piezo Motion’s products into Asia. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of precision motor technology. CNBEST Tech, based in Beijing, China, is a distributor that provides motion solutions to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the life sciences and medical device markets.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Commercial Property Prices to Rise up to 3.5 % in 2022, CIA Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 3 -- China's commercial real estate prices may climb slightly next year with decreased sales area, according to an independent real estate research organization. Prices could rise by 2 percent to 3.5 percent in 2022, supported by rising transactions in first- and second-tier cities, ChinaNews.Com reported yesterday,...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

Investing in China’s Second-Largest Stock and the EV Evolution

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) experienced a rise in stocks last Monday that saw it bypass a state-owned Chinese bank and close as the second-biggest onshore-listed company in Mainland China, reports Bloomberg. CATL specializes in making lithium-ion batteries that are used by major electric vehicle manufacturers, including Tesla, BMW, Daimler,...
STOCKS
atlanticcitynews.net

China's Xiaomi smartphone company to manufacture electric cars

BEIJING, China: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has signed a cooperation agreement to build an electric auto assembly plant in Beijing with the Administrative Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as E-Town. The latest tech company to join China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, Xiaomi committed to invest $10...
BUSINESS
investing.com

China's largest crypto exchange relocates following crackdowns

Investing.com - China's crackdown on the crypto industry has created a significant impact on blockchain and has led to a large migration to greener pastures. Indeed, many companies operating in the sector have chosen to move their operations elsewhere. Among the favourite destinations, Kazakhstan has welcomed many minors who preferred...
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

Caixin’s China Manufacturing PMI Slid Back Into Negative Territory in November

(Yicai Global) Dec. 1 -- A widely watched private survey shows that China’s manufacturing activity in November slipped below 50 into contraction territory, after two months above the benchmark, as the country’s factories continue to be held back by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and both domestic and overseas demand remain weak.
BUSINESS
investing.com

China’s Manufacturing Rebounds With Signs Inflation Easing

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory sentiment improved in November as the impact of a power crunch subsided and inflation pressures eased. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1, the first time in three months it exceeded the 50 mark that signals an expansion in production. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell slightly to 52.3. Both measures beat economists’ expectations.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China's November official Manufacturing PMI back in expansion

On the hourly chart, the price is testing into resistance while the daily chart maps out the retracement path towards the 38.2% ratio as follows:. The monthly Manufacturing PMI is released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) on the last day of every month. The official PMI is released before the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which makes it even more of a leading indicator, highlighting the health of the manufacturing sector, considered as the backbone of the Chinese economy. The data is of high relevance for the financial markets throughout several asset classes, given China’s influence on the global economy.
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

The Apple iPhone is now China’s largest smartphone brand

Apple’s iPhone has been becoming more and more popular in China and now according to a recent report, the iPhone is now China’s largest smartphone brand. The news comes in a report from Counterpoint Research which has revealed that the iPhone grew 46% month over month in October 2021. This is the highest growth for all major smartphone brands in China for 2021.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Redwire Announces Supplier Agreement with Terran Orbital to Support Satellite Manufacturing

Redwire Corporation, a global leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and Earth observation solutions. “As a leading supplier of space infrastructure and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS

