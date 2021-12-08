GenScript ProBio Opens China’s Largest Commercial GMP Plasmid Manufacturing Facility
Continued manufacturing expansion facilitates one-stop plasmid services for global customers in Europe and beyond. GenScript ProBio announced the opening of China’s largest commercial GMP plasmid manufacturing facility during a ceremony at the site in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province. The 6,400-square-meter manufacturing plant enables GenScript ProBio to offer global customers a one-stop service...aithority.com
Comments / 0