If Washingtonians needed another reminder that COVID isn’t done with us yet, the latest round of employment data should do the trick. Last week’s jobs report showed that overall hiring was slowing: Washington added just 6,300 jobs in October, versus 18,800 in September, even as the nation’s hiring surged 70% for the same period. Even accounting for the large losses of education and other government jobs, the state’s hiring has cooled.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO