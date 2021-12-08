ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Two Illinois prisoners charged with beating Jewish prisoner to death in hate crime attack

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7UbM_0dHFabYn00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois inmates, members of a white supremacist group, have been charged with beating a Jewish inmate to death.

Brandon Simonson, also known as “Whitey,” 37, and Kristopher Martin, also known as “No Luck,” 39, were each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, hate crime, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury after the death of fellow inmate Matthew Phillilps, 31.

According to the indictment, both men, incarcerated at Thompson Penitentiary in Thompson, Illinois, were part of a white supremacist group called the Valhalla Bound Skinheads, and conspired to assault Phillips because he was Jewish. On March 2nd, 2020, the pair beat Phillips until he died.

“Hatred and violence on the basis of religion have no place in our society,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch. “We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect the civil rights of all Americans.”

Phillips had been serving a sentence for distributing heroin and money laundering.

Both men face sentences of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 14

Arlinda Hinton
3d ago

Racism is everywhere, Whitehouse, jailhouse, outhouse you name it.♡1JOHN 4:20-2120 IF A MAN SAY, I LOVE GOD, AND HATETH HIS BROTHER, HE IS A LIAR: FOR HE THAT LOVETH NOT HIS BROTHER WHOM HE HATH SEEN, HOW CAN HE LOVE GOD WHOM HE HATH NOT SEEN?21 AND THIS COMMANDMENT HAVE WE FROM HIM, THAT HE WHO LOVETH GOD LOVE HIS BROTHER ALSO.Don't delude yourselves into believing that we are not all related.♡ACTS 17:24-2624 GOD THAT MADE THE WORLD AND ALL THINGS THEREIN, SEEING that HE IS LORD OF HEAVEN AND EARTH, DWELLETH NOT IN TEMPLES MADE WITH HANDS;25 NEITHER IS WORSHIPPED WITH MEN'S HANDS, AS THOUGH HE NEEDED ANY THING, SEEING HE GIVETH TO ALL LIFE, AND BREATH, AND ALL THINGS;26 AND HATH MADE OF ONE BLOOD ALL NATIONS OF MEN FOR TO DWELL ON ALL THE FACE OF THE EARTH, AND HATH DETERMINED THE TIMES BEFORE APPOINTED, AND THE BOUNDS OF THEIR HABITATION;It is sad that one human can hate another human this much ir even at all!

Reply(1)
6
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two armed Rockford felons arrested after police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Michael Moore, 35, and Dashea Harris, 19, after the pair fled from police Thursday night. Two loaded handguns and bags of cocaine were found during the investigation, police said. According to Rockford Police, officers tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of Pierce Avenue and Latham Street […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Video dominates as trial starts in Daunte Wright killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors building their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright repeatedly played body-camera video of the fatal shooting, with the officer heard shouting “Taser!” and then collapsing in wails of “Oh my God!” after she had instead fired her handgun. They used their opening statement Wednesday to portray Kim Potter as […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Prison#Murder#Money Laundering#Jewish#Thompson Penitentiary#Valhalla#Skinheads#Americans
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One dead, five injured in Beloit mass shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, six people were shot in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Officers from the Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Beloit Police Department, and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police said that one victim was pronounced […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy