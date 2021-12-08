ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Waco crash

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0D5V_0dHFaUKa00

WACO, Texas – A 12-year-old girl has died due to injuries sustained in a crash in Waco.

Waco Police officers investigated an auto-pedestrian crash Monday, which occurred near the 10000 Block of Orchid Lane and Salam Way.

The incident involved a 12-year-old on a bicycle – identified as Alina Miller, of China Spring – and a driver. The driver was traveling west on Orchid Lane, and Miller was riding her bike south on Salam Way.

Miller was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed on scene to help with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

Firefighters arrive after report of a fire and someone possibly trapped in a drainage ditch on Bryant under Houston Harte overpass at 7th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic is returning to normal tonight after half a dozen fire and emergency crews and vehicles responded for a report of a fire in a drainage ditch — just underneath the Houston Harte overpass at 7th and Bryant downtown tonight. San Angelo fire department battalion chief Stacy Wright says their first […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New Deal firefighters called to fire at the New Deal Fire Department

NEW DEAL, Texas — New Deal volunteer firefighters were called to a fire inside the New Deal Fire Department, 105 East Main Street, just after 9:00 a.m. Friday. Images from the scene showed extensive fire damage to a truck inside the fire department. The New Deal Police Department provided an update during the afternoon and […]
NEW DEAL, TX
KLST/KSAN

Caught on Camera: Fight at Zaxby’s in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A fight involving multiple employees and customers at a fast-food restaurant in Killeen is going viral. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Zaxby’s Restaurant on Clear Creek Drive. “It was a mess, you had like the manager, you had the cooks, you had everyone outside and they were kind of, half the […]
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
China Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
Waco, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS informs public on the dangers of fentanyl during weekly briefing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held their weekly press conference on Thursday with a focus on the effects and smuggling of the drug fentanyl. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major Michael Perry. Olivarez spoke on the increased amount of fentanyl […]
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

David Wilson found not Guilty of Murder in death of Midland Police officer

MIDLAND. Texas (Nexstar) – On Wednesday, Midland jury found David Wilson not guilty in the 21019 shooting death of Midland Police officer Nathan Heidelberg. The verdict comes after the one-week trial was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wilson was charged with manslaughter of a Midland Police officer Nathan Heidelberg back in 2019 and would […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Waco Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Day 2 of Jennings murder trial focused on evidence

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The second day in the murder trial of Stephen Jennings focused on the testimony of Tom Green County Sheriff’s investigator Corey Speck and evidence that was collected in 2017 — one piece of which was the toothbrush of victim Eric Torrez. Speck began his testimony before lunch on Wednesday, December 7, […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy