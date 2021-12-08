Why Do You Always Feel Bloated? An Expert Weighs In

Inflammation is part of our immune system that helps fight off an infection, a virus, bad bacteria or heal an injury. However, inflammation can be harmful and chronic inflammation has been linked to heart disease, cancer, asthma, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. WebMD states, "But in some diseases, like arthritis, your body's defense system — your immune system — triggers inflammation when there are no invaders to fight off. In these autoimmune diseases, your immune system acts as if regular tissues are infected or somehow unusual, causing damage." Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained why inflammation can be concerning and how to reserve it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
