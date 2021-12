Larry Gadea is CEO and founder of Envoy, a workplace platform that helps modern workplaces manage hybrid work. June 15 was my first day back in the office. I was one of 35 or 40 people who came in. Not a bad turnout, but still nothing close to our pre-pandemic numbers. I’m a big believer in the power of bringing people together in the workspace, so when attendance dropped after that first day, I knew we had an opportunity to solve a problem — and not just for ourselves. As a company that creates software for hybrid workspaces, how do we rebuild an office where our people feel safe and comfortable and see the benefit of coming in? How do we earn them back to the workplace?

