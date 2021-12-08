ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First lab results show omicron has ‘much more extensive escape’ from antibodies than previous variants

By Carolyn Y. Johnson, Joel Achenbach, Washington Post
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The study is one of the first clues that will help inform whether there needs to be an omicron-specific shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wr8Wc_0dHFa2wj00
Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, in his lab at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, South Africa, Jan. 8. De Oliveira and members of his team announced the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron. Joao Silva/The New York Times

The first in-depth laboratory study of the omicron variant of the coronavirus offers a mixed bag of bad news and good news.

The bad: This variant is extremely slippery. It eludes a great deal of the protection provided by disease-fighting antibodies. That means people who previously recovered from a bout of covid-19 could be reinfected. And people who have been vaccinated could suffer breakthrough infections.

But the findings of the study, which tested the omicron variant of the coronavirus against the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, aren’t entirely bleak. The study, released Tuesday, found that even if the power of vaccines is diminished in the face of omicron, there’s still some protection afforded against the virus. And it suggests that booster shots could be key in the battle with the variant.

The implications of the findings for vaccine strategy are, at this point, unclear. It is a good sign that the Pfizer vaccine retains some punch against the omicron variant, but these lab experiments are a highly artificial way of testing how vaccines hold up.

Vaccine makers are working to reboot their vaccines with omicron-specific shots, but it is uncertain whether they will be needed or whether the protection from shots and boosters based on the strain of the virus that emerged two years ago will be sufficient.

The experimental study, from leading scientists in South Africa, was described in a preprint paper not yet peer-reviewed. The scientists reported a large, 41-fold drop in the virus-blocking ability of antibodies – “much more extensive escape” than seen against previous variants using similar experiments.

Still, previous infection followed by vaccination or a booster is likely to “confer protection from severe disease in Omicron infection,” the study said.

The study is one of the first clues that will help inform pharmaceutical companies and policymakers trying to decide whether the global vaccination strategy needs to be updated with an omicron-specific shot.

The data reinforces the need for people to get booster shots when eligible. But the lab experiment is just one piece of the puzzle, which will also depend on how the virus spreads in the general population and whether it is more likely to cause severe disease, something not easily determined in the first weeks of a new variant’s identification.

“Omicron evades most of the vaccine response,” said Michel C. Nussenzweig, a Rockefeller University investigator who was not part of the South Africa research team but whose experiments predicted a similar drop in antibodies’ power. He stopped short of saying that vaccines will have to be rebooted to match omicron’s highly mutated spike protein.

“We don’t know what will happen with hospitalization or severe disease. If vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital and are making what could be a bad disease into something like a common cold, or something a bit more severe but not life-threatening in any way, then we’re good,” Nussenzweig said.

Multiple scientists said the results are not a reason to panic.

“Thank goodness we have some concrete data now,” Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University, said in an email. He said scientists had worried that omicron would be able to elude entirely the first line of defense, the neutralizing antibodies. Not so. The lab research supports the need for boosters, he added.

“It looks like quantity of antibodies will overcome the natural resistance of omicron, and that is a very good thing,” he said. “Boosters not only let the body make more diverse antibodies, they also raise antibody levels. In other words, Omicron may be vaccine-resistant, but it is not booster-proof.”

William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said of the new laboratory finding, “In terms of keeping a cool head about it, I think it’s not great, but it’s considerably better than it might be.”

Hanage noted that people with previous infections and vaccinations showed protection, which supports the argument from public health officials that people should not rely solely on the immunity conferred by recovery from an infection.

Scientists had previously shown, through experiments, the immune-evading traits of some of the dozens of mutations that have made omicron a “variant of concern.” Most of the mutations are clustered in three areas along the virus’s spike protein, the primary target of antibodies produced through vaccination. Some of those mutations impair the ability of antibodies to bind with the virus and potentially prevent it from infecting a cell.

Initial data indicate that omicron may be more transmissible even than delta, the variant that became dominant throughout the world this summer. There is no solid evidence that omicron is more or less likely to cause severe disease. Most scientists caution it is premature to reach conclusions given that the most severe cases of covid-19, including those that are fatal, typically take many weeks to play out and omicron has only recently been identified.

David R. Martinez, a viral immunologist at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, said it is important to realize that other parts of the immune system protect people against severe disease.

“If you’re a healthy person, you’re probably going to be largely protected because your immune system is so much more than neutralizing antibodies,” Martinez said. “We’re certainly, by no means of the imagination, back to square one in March of 2020.”

What happens next will depend in large part on the real-world data.

“Extrapolating from . . . lab assays to what happens clinically is uncertain. What remains the most important indicator [of] how serious a threat Omicron poses to fully vaccinated people will come from hospitalization data in the coming weeks,” said John P. Moore, an immunologist at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Pfizer says early lab results show 3 doses of vaccine neutralize omicron

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday preliminary lab results show three doses of their COVID-19 vaccine are highly effective against the omicron variant. Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday preliminary lab results show three doses of their COVID-19 vaccine are highly effective against the omicron variant. The vaccine makers said a booster...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Omicron variant infects seven triple-jabbed adults

To tackle the explosion of Omicron infections, several governments have started heavily deploying booster jabs to raise individual and group immunity—including those of France, UK, US, and Germany. Similar to the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, the booster jab also increases protection against existing variants, but it does not necessarily guarantee that you will never get infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Antibodies#Weill Cornell Medicine
KHOU

Omicron COVID variant at least three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta, research shows

Why are experts concerned about the omicron variant when we still know so little about it?. The short answer is some of what we do know is not good. According to research out of South Africa, the omicron COVID variant is at least three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta. That means the omicron mutation appears to allow it to infect people that already have immunity from a previous COVID infection. That could explain how omicron is spreading.
SCIENCE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omicron variant much different than past variants, with more mutations

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first discovered by South African scientists, has been labeled by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. Jeremy Kamil, PhD., a virologist at LSU Health Shreveport, says the Omicron variant was first found on Nov. 11. What the South...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Risk of reinfection with omicron three times higher than previous variants, study finds

The risk of reinfection from the omicron variant is three times higher than for the delta and beta strains of Covid, a preliminary study has shown. A large-scale South African study of nearly three million people infected with Covid, published on the Medrxiv website, said the risk of infection had been stable during previous waves of the virus but this risk increased three-fold between October and November when the omicron variant was thought to have first emerged.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Washington Times

Pfizer: Early lab findings show booster protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides protection against omicron that is similar to a two-dose course against the original strain of the coronavirus, the companies said Wednesday based on preliminary lab studies. The drugmakers also said persons who received a primary vaccination series saw a 25-fold drop in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hngn.com

Omicron 3 Times More Likely To Overcome Immunity Protection From Previous COVID-19 Infection Than Other Variants

The likelihood of reinfection from the Omicron COVID-19 variant is at least three times higher than any prior variants, according to South African scientists. Between March 2020 and November 27, 2021, researchers examined at nearly 2.8 million positive coronavirus infections and found 35,670 possible reinfections in the preliminary analysis. According...
SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard-Affiliated Lab Is First to Discover Omicron Variant

Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health partnered with Botswana's Ministry of Health and Wellness to found the Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership in 1996. By Zing Gee. The Omicron variant — a new strain of Covid-19 — was first discovered by researchers at the Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership on Nov....
HARVARD, MA
TravelDailyNews.com

Survey of U.S. adults shows Omicron variant is more likely to affect travel decisions of the vaccinated than the unvaccinated

KANSAS CITY, MO – MMGY Global’s latest survey of U.S. adults revealed that 45% of respondents who are familiar with the Omicron variant are less likely to travel in the next three months because of related concerns. Interestingly, unvaccinated travelers’ intentions appear to be far less impacted than those of the vaccinated. The survey found 39% of vaccinated adults familiar with Omicron say news of the variant has no impact on their likelihood to travel in the next three months, while the majority (71%) of those who are unvaccinated say this news does not impact their likelihood to travel.
TRAVEL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Omicron: Previous infection and vaccination will have some ‘stronger than basic’ defense against variant

Tube samples of Omicron, however, do further propose its “significant” capability to evade protection from previous infection and, potentially, even third vaccine dose. A new study published Friday published in Emerging Microbes & Infection looking into the Omicron variant of COVID-19 suggests that people previously infected with COVID, and those vaccinated, will have some, “stronger than basic” defense against this new strain of concern.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Molnupiravir less effective at preventing death from COVID-19 than previously thought, study update shows

An update on a study investigating the efficacy of molnupiravir has suggested the oral antiviral drug is not as effective at preventing hospitalisations and deaths owing to COVID-19 as originally estimated. An announcement on 26 November 2021 from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics — the developers of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy