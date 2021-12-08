Final day to weigh in on proposed fees at Calico Basin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calico Basin which skirts the edge of Red Rock National Conservation Area is a popular hiking and biking spot that is currently free to visit but that could change.

The Bureau of Land Management is considering adding a gate and a fee booth at the entrance, similar to what is at the entrance to Red Rock. The money would be used to improve preservation.

The proposed plan is getting mixed reviews. Public comment ends today, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

While hiking would still be allowed under the proposed plan, the BLM says it would eliminate mountain biking because it’s harder to manage.

Calico Basin is a beautiful spot that draws crowds.

“In 2019, 700,000 people went to just the Calico Basin area and it looks like we are going to get close to 900,000 this year,” said John Aasselin, BLM.

A group called Save Red Rock has some concerns with the proposal.

“We definitely need more management there and they’ve hired more rangers in the past. If we can keep organization and communication open then I think we can all work together to protect the resource we all love. This is our public land. If the public can help, we want to protect it too,” said Heather Fisher, Save Red Rock.

You can leave a comment at this BLM email: BLM_NV_SNDO_RR_CalicoBasinRAMP_EA@blm.go

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.