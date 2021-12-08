ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIAVI Brings Its Geolocation Capabilities To The Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNITRO Mobility Available as rApp on Service Management and Orchestration Platform. Viavi Solutions Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Ericsson to bring geolocation capabilities to the recently-launched Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. The collaboration will see VIAVI becoming one of the earliest independent software vendors to contribute its solution to run...

#Geolocation#Radio Access Network#Network Automation#Radio Network#Nitro Mobility Available#Service Management#Geolocated#Viavi Nitro Mobility#Rapps#Service Enablement
