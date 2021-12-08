Three people were shot in Bellflower—one fatally—and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are searching for a male suspect they say fled the scene wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies were called at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to a store in the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard north of the 91 Freeway, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Detectives say they learned during the course of their investigation the suspect entered the store and shot the victims. Video from TV stations at the scene showed the investigation focusing on the Dream Burner smoke shop.

A male victim in his early 30s was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a woman in her late 20s and another in her early 30s, were both shot in the leg and were taken to a hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition, Meza said.

The exact motive is unknown, according to authorities, who could not immediately provide any more information.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .

The post One killed, two wounded in shooting at Bellflower store appeared first on Long Beach Post .