Sure, the members of the British Royal Family are pretty used to making headlines, but lately, we’ve been closely following a different—and much lesser-known—royal: Princess Charlene of Monaco. How come? Well, Princess Charlene, who is the wife of Prince Albert II (who himself happens to be the son of actress Grace Kelly), has been fairly absent from the spotlight this year due to health issues. In response, royal followers have grown quite concerned and expressed confusion about what exactly is going on. Here’s everything you need to know.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO