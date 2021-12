This week’s picks for the final week of the season are as follows:. USC over CAL … hard to believe these two are playing for the Pac-12 title on Championship Weekend. What, you say, Cal and USC are not playing for all the marbles? Ah yes, this is a makeup of a COVID-19 cancelled game and trust me, the Memorial Coliseum will be empty for this one, with the exception of one guy named Lincoln Riley sitting in the cheap seats.

