Two Local Chefs, One from Langhorne, Cook Up a Winning Multicultural Marriage

Kiki Aranita and Ari Miller. Image via Fer Juaristi at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When Kiki Aranita and Ari Miller first met, they didn’t know each other per se, but their careers in the local restaurant business at least put them in the same universe. Each recognized the other from their respective eateries. But a connection over dogs sealed the deal. Kellie Patrick Gates reported on how this couple decided to sit and stay for each other for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ari was planning a second food location and sought Kiki’s professional expertise. She was happy to share during their 1:1 exchange but became miffed when he wasn’t eager to hold her chihuahua, Coconut.

For the record, Ari is a dog lover; he has his own, Tokyo. But that didn’t immediately transfer into fandom for Coconut.

Nonetheless, the pair began to get to know each other better. He told her of his childhood in Langhorne. She filled him in on the details of her multicultural upbringing.

He proposed in November 2012.

They married in the Yucatan, amid vaccinated and tested family members.

And as the couple plans a family-oriented Hawaii trip, Ari and Coconut are getting along just fine.