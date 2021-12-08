ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 497 MFS SERIES TRUST X

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

The date of this supplement is December 8, 2021. The Board of Trustees of the fund has approved a proposal to reclassify the fund from diversified to...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising estimates on the news the company expand into all 1,250+ Ulta Beauty stores and the retailer's dotcom site by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Financial (RJF) Announces $1B Share Buyback; Declares $0.34 Dividend

On December 2, 2021, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This is a 31% increase over the previous dividend of $0.26 per share paid on October 15, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BXT Innovator ETFs Trust

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2021. 1933 Act Registration No. 333-146827. 1940 Act Registration No. 811-22135. United States. Securities and Exchange Commission. Washington, D.C. 20549. Form...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K Columbia Funds Series

Columbia Integrated Large Cap Growth Fund (the Fund) will commence operations upon the completion of the reorganization of BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund, a series of BMO Funds, Inc., with and into the Fund as contemplated by the registration statement filed by Columbia Funds Series Trust II (File No. 333-258932).
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS ETF Series Solutions

The Trust will pay to the Adviser as compensation for the Adviser's services rendered, a fee, computed daily at an annual rate based on the average daily net assets of the respective Fund in accordance with the following fee schedule:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K BlackRock ETF Trust

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF | BFTR | NYSE ARCA. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund's prospectus (including amendments and supplements), reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund, including the Fund's statement of additional information, online at http://www.blackrock.com/prospectus. You can also get this information at no cost by calling (800) 474-2737 or by sending an e-mail request to prospectus.request@blackrock.com, or from your financial professional. The Fund's prospectus and statement of additional information, both dated November 26, 2021, as amended and supplemented from time to time, are incorporated by reference into (legally made a part of) this Summary Prospectus.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form N-MFP2 DAVIS SERIES INC For: Nov 30

The Investment Adviser waived $443 of Class C shares management fees and $118 other fees during the period. The Investment Adviser waived $1,418 of Class Y shares management fees and $379 other...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Harmony Biosciences Hold For: Dec 08 Filed by: Wicki Andreas

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
rockislandtoday.com

Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in Annawan in Q2

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in the second quarter in Annawan, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
ANNAWAN, IL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Weber Inc. For: Dec 08 Filed by: Herr Hans-Jurgen

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PACIFIC HEALTH CARE ORGA For: Dec 10 Filed by: KUBOTA TOM

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Reporting Person holds the shares through the Tom Kubota Revocable Trust of 2013 (the "Trust"). The...
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Tops Q3 EPS by 72c; Offers Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoor (NASDAQ: ASO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.75, $0.72 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.59 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

The 10 Best Schwab Funds for 2022

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to investing. Not only do people have their own investing time horizons and risk tolerances, but every year, new investment themes unfold that all of us must navigate in our own way. Thus, our best Charles Schwab funds for 2022 have been selected for investors of all stripes, whether they want to build a complete portfolio or simply fill a niche with a targeted product.
MARKETS
GreenwichTime

Nu begins trading on the New York and Brazil Stock Exchanges

The entrepreneurial ecosystem of Latin America is unstoppable! This Thursday, the firm Nu Holdings , which owns the world's largest neobank Nubank , made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange and Brazil, respectively, this Thursday. David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and the Nubank team rang the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Valens debuts shares on Nasdaq

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle forecasts upbeat third quarter as IT spending rebounds

(Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday after posting upbeat results for the second quarter, helped by higher tech spending from businesses looking to support hybrid work. As the pandemic pushed more companies to shift to a hybrid work model,...
MARKETS

