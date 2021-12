NOTE: We apologize for not getting this up sooner, we delayed it after all of the Lincoln Riley news was breaking. After the game came down to a five-yard gain on 4th & 6, USC will watch the tape and see a lot of little things they’d like to have back. As situational football and dueling rush attacks ruled the evening, a strategic shift in the second half tilted the odds back toward USC for a moment.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO