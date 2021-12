Libya's election commission on Saturday delayed publication of a final list of candidates for a presidential election scheduled in less than two weeks. The first round of the presidential election "cannot take place on December 24 because the candidates have the right to two weeks of official campaigning after the publication of the definitive list," Harchaoui told AFP. The election commission did not give a new date for issuing the list.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 19 HOURS AGO