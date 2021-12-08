ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NC business owners rolling back late-night hours over violent customers

By Tyler Hardin
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Some Piedmont Triad business owners have rolled back late-night hours after customers have become violent; some have even attacked employees.

This week, Brothers Pizzeria in downtown Winston-Salem changed hours, particularly closing on Fridays and Saturdays at midnight instead of 3 a.m.

Owner Mike Scotto di Frego told FOX8 he made the change after a group of customers attacked him over the weekend inside his West 4th Street pizza shop.

He said making an extra $1,000 after midnight was not worth the risk anymore.

Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Kevin Bowers confirmed a fight broke out Sunday at 2:30 a.m. between five people as the store was about to close.

“There were two different patrons with tables in there and somehow an argument started and then from the argument a fight began and then the business owner tried to break things up and he was assaulted,” Bowers said.

Scotto di Frego told FOX8 he became a target after he tried to break up the fight between customers. He suffered multiple punches to the head, and while trying to get the people out of the store he was shoved and stomped on too.

Some restaurant owners in Greensboro have also decided to close earlier and avoid the risk.

“We just can’t do this anymore,” said Brandon Ward, the manager of Jake’s Pub and Billiards. “There was just a shift of how people were acting late night.”

New hours are on display at the pub located on Spring Garden Street. It used to be open until 2 a.m., but now it’s midnight.

“It’s two hours every single day, that does add up but to have that, I guess to know you’re safe when you go home is kind of worth it,” Ward said.

Ward told FOX8 the changes were needed after reopening during the pandemic and a recent string of crime in the area.

“It’s really sad that we can’t be that constant in people’s lives but I hope we can get back to that,” he said.

