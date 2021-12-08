ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brussels denies James Dyson's bid for damages in bagless vacuum battle

By Matt Oliver
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir James Dyson has lost a legal battle to secure tens of millions of pounds in damages from an EU court following a row about vacuum cleaner labelling. In a long-running dispute, the billionaire's company successfully overturned a Brussels regulation that allowed “old fashioned” vacuums to appear as energy efficient as...

